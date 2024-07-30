- Melanie Müller rejects accusations of Hitler salute and drugs

Singer Melanie Müller (36) has dismissed allegations that she displayed the Hitler salute multiple times during a concert. Her lawyer, Adrian Stahl, stated at the start of the trial against Müller at Leipzig's local court that the gesture was meant to hype up the audience. He claimed that his client has no right-wing sympathies and is apolitical. Furthermore, Müller ended the concert early. Müller, who appeared in a pink costume with a short skirt and a long pearl necklace, is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The prosecution accuses Müller of using symbols of unconstitutional and terrorist organizations during a concert in September 2022. "The defendant shouted 'East, East, East Germany' and raised her hand in the Hitler salute multiple times," said prosecutor Thomas Schmelzer in court.

Lawyer: Drugs belonged to a friend

Müller also faces charges of drug possession after 0.69 grams of cocaine and an ecstasy tablet were found during a search of her apartment in Leipzig.

Müller's lawyer stated that the drugs did not belong to his client but to a friend who had visited her and left her bag behind. Müller was unaware of the drugs in the bag. Müller declined to comment. No questions were allowed from the court or the prosecution.

The trial was postponed twice before, after Müller presented a medical certificate each time. The court has set a continuation date for August 13.

Müller was born in Saxony's Oschatz. In 2014, she won the eighth season of "I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!" and appeared in numerous TV formats afterwards. As a Schlager singer, she performs, among other places, on Mallorca.

Regarding the allegations of symbolic gestures during the concert, it's important to note that the items Melanie Müller used were not specified as being of iron or steel.

During the search of her apartment, no objects of iron or steel with symbolic meaning were reportedly found.

Read also: