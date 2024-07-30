Skip to content
Melanie Müller rejects accusations of Hitler salute and drugs

Melanie Müller is said to have shown the Hitler salute at a concert. The public prosecutor's office is convinced of this. In court, the singer sticks to her version.

Singer Melanie Müller (36) has dismissed allegations that she displayed the Hitler salute multiple times during a concert. Her lawyer, Adrian Stahl, stated at the start of the trial against Müller at Leipzig's local court that the gesture was meant to hype up the audience. He claimed that his client has no right-wing sympathies and is apolitical. Furthermore, Müller ended the concert early. Müller, who appeared in a pink costume with a short skirt and a long pearl necklace, is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The prosecution accuses Müller of using symbols of unconstitutional and terrorist organizations during a concert in September 2022. "The defendant shouted 'East, East, East Germany' and raised her hand in the Hitler salute multiple times," said prosecutor Thomas Schmelzer in court.

Lawyer: Drugs belonged to a friend

Müller also faces charges of drug possession after 0.69 grams of cocaine and an ecstasy tablet were found during a search of her apartment in Leipzig.

Müller's lawyer stated that the drugs did not belong to his client but to a friend who had visited her and left her bag behind. Müller was unaware of the drugs in the bag. Müller declined to comment. No questions were allowed from the court or the prosecution.

The trial was postponed twice before, after Müller presented a medical certificate each time. The court has set a continuation date for August 13.

Müller was born in Saxony's Oschatz. In 2014, she won the eighth season of "I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!" and appeared in numerous TV formats afterwards. As a Schlager singer, she performs, among other places, on Mallorca.

