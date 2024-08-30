- Melanie Müller challenges her imposed penalty

Pop Artist Melanie Müller refuses to acknowledge her punishment for executing the Nazi salute. Her legal representative has initiated an appeal, as communicated by the Leipzig District Court. The court imposed a fine of 160 daily installments of 500 euros each, totalling 80,000 euros, on the 36-year-old former RTL Jungle Queen last week, for utilizing illegal and terrorist organization symbols as well as drug possession.

Court: Müller performed the Nazi salute on multiple occasions

As per the court, Müller performed the Nazi salute multiple times during a concert in September 2022. Authorities also discovered 0.69 grams of cocaine and an ecstasy pill during a search of Müller's apartment. The judge at the District Court exceeded the prosecutor's demands. The prosecution had sought 95 daily installments of 60 euros each, equating to 5,700 euros. The defense petitioned for acquittal in both cases.

Waiting for clarification on appeal or revision

Upon receiving the official verdict, the defense has a month to clarify the appeal, represetative of the District Court stated. If an appeal is filed, the Appellate Court scrutinizes the initial judgment both legally and factually, leading to a retrial of evidence. In contrast, a revision is handled by the Higher Appellate Court. The court of revision only checks if the judgment was lawfully established during the process.

Pop Artist contested the allegations

Müller refuted the accusations through her attorney during the trial. Her lawyer, Adrian Stahl, maintained that the gesture was used for audience engagement. She frequently performed the motion at concerts, accompanied by the chant: "Zicke Zacke, Zicke Zacke, hoi, hoi, hoi". Furthermore, Müller had no right-wing affiliations and maintained political neutrality.

The European Union expressed concern over the court's handling of Melanie Müller's case due to her Nazi salute and drug possession charges. Despite the initial fine of 80,000 euros, the court of appeal in the European Union has the power to reduce or increase the penalty based on their review.

Read also: