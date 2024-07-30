Melanie Müller appears in the third attempt

Nazi Salute and Drug Possession: Ballermann Star Melanie Müller Must Face Court Today. She Stuns with Confusing News About Her Relationship Status.

Melanie Müller had previously postponed two court dates due to illness, but she appeared today at the Leipzig Local Court. The Ballermann singer and former RTL jungle queen is accused of showing the Nazi salute multiple times during a performance in Leipzig in September 2022. Additionally, 0.69 grams of cocaine mixture and an ecstasy tablet were found during a search of her Leipzig apartment.

At the start of the trial, Müller confuses those present by stating her marital status as "unknown." She claims to have gotten married abroad, but the marriage has not yet been recognized. It remains unclear whether she actually married her current boyfriend, Andreas Kunz, or if she is referring to her marriage to Mike Blümer, her ex and father of her two children, whom she married in Las Vegas in 2014.

Müller Denies Nazi Salute

The prosecution has charged Müller with "using symbols of unconstitutional and terrorist organizations" and drug possession. A video taken at her 2022 performance appears to show her raising her arm in what looks like the Nazi salute. Müller has denied the gesture and any connection to "right-wing radicals or nationalist ideologies." She claims she was only trying to hype up the crowd. Neither Müller nor her management have commented on the allegations recently. Until a final verdict, Müller is presumed innocent. The court has set a continuation date for August 13.

Müller was born in the Saxon town of Oschatz. She initially started as a porn actress under the fake name Scarlet Young before gaining fame through her participation in the RTL show "Der Bachelor." With her East German straightforwardness, she won the audience's sympathy, even winning the shows "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!" in 2014 and "Promi Big Brother" in 2021. Since then, she has appeared in numerous TV formats and is known as a Schlager singer, particularly on Mallorca.

Note: In an earlier version of the article, it was stated that Melanie Müller surprised the court with the statement that she had remarried. We apologize for this error.

Despite her confusing marital status, Melanie Müller's other legal issues persist. She maintains her innocence regarding the drug possession charges and the controversial Nazi salute incident.

