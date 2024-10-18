Melania Trump exudes a luminous femininity

Not often seen next to him in public events, Melania Trump makes a comeback. Just around twenty-one days before the United States presidential election, Melania is now openly backing her husband. At a New York dinner, she seems nearly smitten over President Trump.**

The Trump duo, the former leader and his better half, Melania, attended the yearly "Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner." Both were suitably dressed in black formal attire for the charity function. Melania, fresh from releasing her book "Melania," is captured in event images wearing a polished black blazer, exuding an upbeat mood. Several images show her grinning alongside Donald, a sight not usual in his recent public appearances. The admiration on Melania's face for the 78-year-old could leave one believing they share no empty space between them.

The presidential candidate in question also offered an address at the event. His speech saw him jabbing at his election opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as the legal woes that have already led him to court in New York City.

Cracking jokes

"It's a joy these days to show up in New York without a summons," Trump reportedly quipped, according to media reports. "Each time I avoid a summons, I'm overjoyed." Addressing his wife's bestselling book, he added: "It's atop the 'New York Times' list... That's quite an accomplishment, especially for someone named Trump." In fact, Melania Trump's book continues to lead the newspaper's list of non-fiction titles.

Married since January 2005, Donald and Melania welcomed their son Barron in 2006. The man won the U.S. presidency in 2016, with his wife becoming the 47th First Lady of the United States.

During her White House term, the presidential campaign, and post-presidency, Melania generally kept to the sidelines. Her involvement in Donald Trump's current campaign, scheduled for November 5, has been minimal so far.

