Meiningen to focus on railroad romance from spring 2024

Choo, choo, choo, the railroad: a special world of experience is to be created for steam locomotive enthusiasts in Meiningen. However, as with many construction projects, the work is accompanied by ups and downs.

A Prussian T13 steam locomotive is lifted by the special crane into an opening in the building,....aussiedlerbote.de
A Prussian T13 steam locomotive is lifted by the special crane into an opening in the building, where other parts of the locomotive are already standing. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Steam locomotive adventure world - Meiningen to focus on railroad romance from spring 2024

The Meininger Dampflok-Erlebniswelt is worried about the planned opening date. "The target opening date is spring 2024, but long delivery times, capacity bottlenecks and illness among the contractors are constantly affecting the project and thus the progress of the project," said an employee of the Meiningen city administration.

Adjustments also necessary for statics

There were also a few surprises during the work. The world of experience around the technology and history of the steam locomotive is being created in an old canteen building on the site of the steam locomotive works in Meiningen. Adjustments to the existing building had become necessary, for example when anchoring the fire protection ceiling, and changes to the statics of the building had also become necessary. Exhibits are still being procured and prepared. The objects and fixtures for the exhibition itself will only be brought in shortly before the opening, it was said.

Investment and admission costs

The total investment costs amounted to around 17.6 million euros. The city is funding the project out of its own pocket, with additional funds coming from the Ministry of Economic Affairs and urban development. The cost of an admission ticket is expected to be between five and ten euros, according to the city administration. There will be special offers for groups, school classes and families as well as combined tickets.

Dismantled steam locomotive as the centerpiece

The main exhibit has been there since mid-2023: the historic steam locomotive, which has been dismantled into several parts, will be used to illustrate the inner workings and functions of the technology. Visitors will be able to experiment for themselves and learn more about the history of the steam locomotive, its significance for society and Meiningen in particular. There will be special offers for children. A "Mitropa" cafeteria will provide visitors with snacks and drinks. The Mitteleuropäische Schlaf- und Speisewagen AG (Mitropa) was the dining car company in the GDR.

Steam locomotive of significance for Meinigen

Meiningen is already a place to go for steam locomotive fans: historic steam locomotives are repaired at the Deutsche Bahn steam locomotive works. Among other things, components for historic locomotives from all over Europe are refurbished or newly manufactured there.

