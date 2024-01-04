Minister of Justice - Meier: Protection from domestic violence is an ongoing issue

Saxony's Justice Minister Katja Meier (Greens) considers the fight against domestic violence to be an ongoing task. The further developed state action plan is currently being coordinated in the departments and should come into force in 2024, she said, taking stock of the past year. The aim is to further improve counseling and support services. The number of places in Saxony's women's shelters had been increased by 30 percent during this legislative period. According to the ministry, there are currently 17 such facilities with 164 family places throughout Saxony. They are currently operating at around 70 percent capacity.

According to Meier, the number of cases of domestic violence increased by ten percent in 2022 compared to 2021. "Of course, this also has something to do with the effects of coronavirus." At the same time, the minister attributes the rising number to an expansion of structures. Every district now has an intervention and coordination center for this topic. "If the offer is there, women also seek support and so more cases become known. Nevertheless, the number of unreported cases remains high."

Source: www.stern.de