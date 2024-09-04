- Medical Specialist Sees Potential in Bumblebees at A.S. Roma

Top-tier football champion Mats Hummels is supposedly close to switching to Italy. The 35-year-old has supposedly been presented with a one-year deal by AS Roma, as per Sky Sport news. Renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano tweeted that Hummels is predicted to undergo a health assessment today, and if the tests come out positive, the contract sign-off could occur swiftly. Even Italian transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio reported that negotiations are near completion.

The defender is set to make the switch on a free transfer due to his contract's expiry. As a result of this, Hummels is free to join a new club even after the transfer window closed last Friday.

Several clubs reportedly showed interest

Hummels' contract with Borussia Dortmund ended at the conclusion of the past season, resulting in numerous rumors regarding his future. Apart from Roma, Real Sociedad San Sebastián in Spain, Brighton & Hove Albion in England, FC Bologna in Italy, and teams from the USA were reportedly keen on inking Hummels.

This would mark Hummels' initial overseas stint in his career. A loyal Bundesliga player thus far, he has only represented Dortmund and Bayern Munich to this point. In total, he has played 442 Bundesliga games (scoring 33 goals) and 90 Champions League matches (netting 5 goals). His last of 78 international appearances occurred in November 2022, a 0-2 defeat in Austria. Surprisingly, he was not selected for the upcoming home Euro organized by coach Julian Nagelsmann despite strong performances towards the end of the season.

