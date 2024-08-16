- Medical Professionals Urge Work Stoppage Over Rape-Related Fatalities in India

Outrage and sorrow in the medical sector, distress in society: The brutal demise of a young medical resident has ignited a wave of protests in India. It's another rape incident that has rocked the world's most populous nation. Over 31,000 rape cases were reported in 2022 itself. Now, protests are escalating: From 6:00 AM local time on Saturday, doctors nationwide plan to halt their work for 24 hours.

Non-essential services should not be affected, as per the Indian Medical Association's statement. Protesters are demanding safer work environments and justice for the perpetrator(s).

Post-mortem examination indicates sexual assault

The recurring issue resurfaced when the body of the 31-year-old medical resident was discovered early Friday morning in a seminar room of her Kolkata hospital. She was said to have fallen asleep there following a long shift. The autopsy revealed numerous injuries, and indications of sexual assault were uncovered. Thus far, one individual has been detained by the police.

Medical professionals have suggested that the post-mortem suggests group rape. Meanwhile, the Kolkata High Court has handed the investigation to a national law enforcement agency of India.

The incident has highlighted two pressing concerns: First and foremost, medical professionals in the subcontinent frequently encounter workplace violence. There are numerous reports of families attacking them, particularly when patients pass away. According to a 2019 survey by the Indian Medical Association, as many as 75% of medical professionals have faced threats and physical attacks.

Secondly, violence against women is rampant in this patriarchal society of 1.4 billion people. Official records indicate a new rape case is reported every 15 minutes. However, the actual number is likely much higher, as numerous victims choose to remain silent due to societal stigma. Factors such as female foeticide, lower school attendance for girls, and the financial burden of daughters may contribute to this issue.

Lost trust in the law enforcement

However, when heinous cases of sexual violence come to light, there's widespread despair - a sentiment echoed since the 2012 gang rape of a 23-year-old student in a moving bus in New Delhi. She later succumbed to her injuries in the hospital. Mass protests ensued, resulting in stricter laws. The four perpetrators were ultimately hanged, with hundreds celebrating outside their New Delhi prison.

Nevertheless, many Indians still lack faith in the police and the justice system, particularly those from lower castes. Many cases remain unresolved, and some suspects are released on bail.

As a result, numerous women also took part in the recent protests - from the young to the old. They rallied, for instance, on the night of India's Independence Day from former British colonial rulers, demanding a life free from fear. On the same night, there were disturbances at the hospital where the 31-year-old medical resident's body was discovered approximately a week prior. The police have yet to reveal the identities of those behind the attack, but have made arrests.

Prime Minister acknowledges public anger

Prime Minister Narendra Modi indirectly addressed the matter in his Independence Day speech. "The public is enraged," he stated, aged 73. "Our country, our society, and our regional governments must address this seriously. Crimes against women should be investigated with increased urgency." However, societal values evolve gradually.

The family of the medical resident has requested for her body to be shifted to another hospital for further examination, expressing their lack of faith in the hospital where the incident occurred. The protesters have also demanded the immediate resignation of the hospital's management, citing the poor security measures and unsafe work environment.

Following the protest, several hospitals across India have announced stringent measures to ensure the safety of their staff, including installing CCTV cameras in all wards and providing emergency panic buttons for medical staff.

Read also: