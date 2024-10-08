Medical Professional Confesses to Attempting Poisoning with Falsified Covid-19 Vaccine, Targeting Mother's Companion

Thomas Kwan, aged 53, poseved as a healthcare professional and even measured his own mother's blood pressure before injecting a harmful substance into her partner, Patrick O'Hara, in Newcastle, northern England.

According to the prosecution, O'Hara endured necrotising faciitis, a life-threatening bacteria-induced flesh-eating infection, following the injection.

During Monday's court hearing, Kwan, a medical practitioner from Sunderland, confessed to attempted murder. The trial commenced at Newcastle Crown Court last week, shortly after the admission.

Previously, Kwan admitted to administering a dangerous substance, mentioned the prosecutors.

On the opening day of the trial, on Thursday, prosecutor Peter Makepeace told the jury: "Sometimes, although perhaps rarely, the truth can indeed be more extraordinary than fiction."

Makepeace continued by revealing Kwan's concern over his mother's will. This will stipulated that O'Hara would inherit her house if he was still alive after her demise.

"Mr. Kwan utilized his extensive knowledge of toxins and carried out his malicious plan," stated Makepeace.

"This plan was to impersonate a community nurse, visit Mr. O'Hara's residence, the shared home of the defendant's mother, and inject him with a lethal poison, under the guise of administering a Covid booster injection," the prosecutor added.

Kwan took precautions for his nefarious deed, such as checking into a hotel using a falsified identity, employing fake number plates on his vehicle, and donning a wig, said Makepeace.

In light of the incident, international news outlets continues to report on this shocking case in the UK. Despite being a medical practitioner from Sunderland, Kwan's actions of deceit extended beyond the borders of the UK, raising concerns about the integrity of healthcare professionals worldwide.

Read also: