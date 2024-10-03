Medical practitioner faces charges linked to Matthew Perry's demise admits guilt to conspiring to dispense ketamine.

According to the arrangement, Chavez confessed to collaborating with others to dispense ketamine to Perry. Regrettably, Perry passed away in October 2023 due to "severe consequences" of the anesthetic and subsequent drowning, as indicated by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's autopsy report. He was 54.

During a court session on Wednesday, Chavez accepted the prosecutors' plea deal. His sentencing is set for April 2, 2025. Chavez could spend up to ten years behind bars, as per the maximum penalty detailed in the plea agreement.

CNN has made inquiries to Chavez's legal representative and the US Attorney's Office for a comment.

At a previous court session, Chavez acknowledged the accusations and relinquished his right to a grand jury indictment.

Chavez is charged with providing Dr. Salvador Plasencia, who is also involved in Perry's death and has previously denied any wrongdoing, with the ketamine administered to Perry through a dodgy prescription, based on court documents.

Plasencia and Chavez are among a group of five individuals who have been implicated in Perry's demise. Additionally, Perry's personal assistant Kenneth Iwamasa and an acquaintance of Perry's, Erik Fleming, were charged. All four have been helpful to the prosecution.

Fleming, who admitted to one count of conspiring to dispense ketamine and one count of dispensing ketamine resulting in death, and Iwamasa, who confessed to one count of conspiring to dispense ketamine leading to death, have upcoming sentencing dates.

Jasveen Sangha – who authorities claim operated a "drug selling emporium" in her home – and Plasencia have pleaded not guilty to their various allegations that include forging medical records and conspiring to distribute among others.

Sangha and Plasencia are scheduled to stand trial together, according to the prosecutors. The trial is expected to commence on March 4, 2025, and a pre-trial hearing has been scheduled for February 19.

Chavez obtained his medical degree in 2004 from the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, as per his website, which promotes customized health services.

He relinquished his medical license in accordance with the plea agreement, as previously stated by his attorney Matthew Binninger.

CNN’s Taylor Romine, Cheri Mossburg, Nick Watt and Jack Hannah contributed to this report.

