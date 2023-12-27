Volcanic Eifel - Medical emergency: 57-year-old dies in his car

A 57-year-old driver has died in a medical emergency in the Vulkaneifel district. According to the police, he drove off the road to the left on the B421 between Hillesheim and Birgel on Wednesday. The car scraped along the crash barrier for around 50 meters and finally came to a halt. There were no indications that third parties were involved.

