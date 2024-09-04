- Medical authority terminated for advocating "selective breeding"

After a controversial piece about human genetics in their newsletter, the Saxon Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KVS) decided to part ways with their chairman, Klaus Heckemann. At a meeting of the representatives, 28 out of 37 voted in favor of dismissing Him, as announced by the KVS. Until a new leader is chosen, Dr. med. Sylvia Krug will take over as interim chairperson. As Stefan Windau, chairman of the representatives, put it, "It's time for a fresh start."

In the disputed article published in their June newsletter, Heckemann discussed genetic diagnostics and the concept of " genetic betterment," in its most compassionate form. He painted a picture of a potential future for genetic tests, suggesting that all women wishing to become mothers should be given a comprehensive screening for hereditary diseases.

The term "genetic betterment" refers to the belief in desirable hereditary qualities. Once masked under this phrase, the Nazis carried out mass killings, justifying it as a means of "so-called hereditary and racial hygiene."

During the KVS representatives' meeting on Wednesday, they not only voted to remove Heckemann from his position but also passed a unanimous resolution, reaffirming their commitment to the values of a free and democratic society.

Heckemann's ideas sparked a flurry of reaction. Lars Rohwer (CDU), a member of the German Bundestag and president of the Saxon Association for Health Promotion, voiced his disagreement, stating that Heckemann's vision went against medical ethics. Officials from Dresden University Medicine also expressed their disapproval in an open letter to Minister of Social Affairs Petra Köpping (SPD), referring to Heckemann as no longer suitable for the role. The Ministry of Social Affairs likewise distanced itself from Heckemann's statements.

