Resuscitation techniques - Medical association calls for first aid courses for all pupils

All pupils in Lower Saxony should have first aid courses at school from the seventh grade onwards. This is being called for by the Medical Association and Johanniter-Unfall-Hilfe, among others. "The more young people we introduce to resuscitation techniques, the more lives can be saved," said pediatrician Thomas Buck from Hanover. "And that only works if resuscitation is part of the curriculum." Buck is a member of the board of the Lower Saxony Medical Association. In Germany, around 70,000 people die every year from sudden cardiovascular arrest.

According to the doctors, the techniques that can save lives in an emergency can be learned in just a few lessons. These include chest compressions, rescue breathing and the use of defibrillators. In the view of the Medical Association, the initiatives and pilot projects to date are not enough to establish comprehensive and reliable first aid skills among schoolchildren.

"By providing young people in particular with targeted educational opportunities to impart basic medical knowledge, we can support our healthcare system sustainably and in the long term," emphasized Marion Charlotte Renneberg, Deputy President of the Medical Association of Lower Saxony. The delegates of the Chamber Assembly of the Lower Saxony Medical Association recently passed a motion to this effect unanimously.

The Association of General Practitioners of Lower Saxony and the Marburger Bund Lower Saxony are also calling for the introduction of resuscitation lessons at schools in Lower Saxony.

The Johanniter-Unfall-Hilfe (St. John's Ambulance ) also advocates compulsory courses from the seventh grade onwards. The Johanniter hope that this will significantly increase the survival rate of people who suffer a cardiovascular arrest. Other federal states such as Schleswig-Holstein, Bavaria and Thuringia had already implemented a corresponding recommendation from the Conference of Education Ministers in 2014, it was reported in September.

In response to an inquiry, the Lower Saxony Ministry of Education stated: "There are currently no plans to make first aid training compulsory for all pupils in Lower Saxony." There have already been discussions with aid organizations "to explore how the topic can be more firmly anchored in everyday school life".

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de