Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsgelsenkirchengermanymarc wilmotsbundesliga2. bundesligaaxel heferSchalkefc schalke 04soccernorth rhine-westphalia

Media: Schalke are trying to get Wilmots back

The position of sports director at FC Schalke 04 is no longer to be filled. However, a prominent ex-professional could help the second division club in another position.

 and  Carmen Simpson
1 min read
Marc Wilmots shows the award for the 25th anniversary of the 1997 Uefa Cup victory. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Marc Wilmots shows the award for the 25th anniversary of the 1997 Uefa Cup victory. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Bundesliga 2 - Media: Schalke are trying to get Wilmots back

According to information from the German newspaper "Bild", second-division soccer club FC Schalke 04 is seeking the return of former professional Marc Wilmots. As the newspaper reported, the new CEO Matthias Tillmann and Supervisory Board Chairman Axel Hefer are said to have spoken out in favor of the return of the long-time Schalke player.

The 54-year-old could fill the gap left by Peter Knäbel. The former sporting director and the club agreed on January 1 to immediately terminate his contract, which runs until June 30, 2024. However, Schalke announced that the position of sporting director will no longer be filled.

This could result in a managerial position for Wilmots at the Revierclub. The Belgian played for Schalke for a total of six years and won the UEFA Cup and the DFB Cup with the club. Most recently, he was coach at Raja Club Athletic in Morocco.

Schalke squad message picture

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A flood protection wall was built in the Neuendorf district. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Rising water levels expected on rivers

Water levels are likely to rise on the rivers in Rhineland-Palatinate as a result of rainfall. This was announced by the Flood Forecasting Center at the State Office for the Environment in Mainz on Tuesday. In detail, the following developments are expected:

 and  Katherine Bradley
Members Public

Latest