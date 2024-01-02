Bundesliga 2 - Media: Schalke are trying to get Wilmots back

According to information from the German newspaper "Bild", second-division soccer club FC Schalke 04 is seeking the return of former professional Marc Wilmots. As the newspaper reported, the new CEO Matthias Tillmann and Supervisory Board Chairman Axel Hefer are said to have spoken out in favor of the return of the long-time Schalke player.

The 54-year-old could fill the gap left by Peter Knäbel. The former sporting director and the club agreed on January 1 to immediately terminate his contract, which runs until June 30, 2024. However, Schalke announced that the position of sporting director will no longer be filled.

This could result in a managerial position for Wilmots at the Revierclub. The Belgian played for Schalke for a total of six years and won the UEFA Cup and the DFB Cup with the club. Most recently, he was coach at Raja Club Athletic in Morocco.

Schalke squad message picture

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de