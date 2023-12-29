Skip to content
Media: Sahin and Bender set to return to BVB

BVB coach Terzic enjoys the trust of the club bosses despite the club's fall to fifth place in the Bundesliga. But after the winter break, is he supposed to turn things around - with two ex-professionals in the coaching team?

According to media reports, former Bundesliga professionals Nuri Sahin and Sven Bender are set to return to Borussia Dortmund and become co-coaches to BVB head coach Edin Terzic. Negotiations with the 35-year-old Sahin, who has been coaching Turkish first division club Antalyaspor since October 2021, are said to be in the home straight. The deputy club chairman of Antalyaspor, Alkan Evren, told the Turkish portal "AA Sport": "As Antalyaspor, we are sorry to lose a great coach like Nuri Sahin. But we are also proud that he has received an offer from a club like Borussia Dortmund."

BVB have not yet commented on the rumors. Just a week ago, the club's management backed their head coach Terzic, who had come under criticism after six competitive matches without a win and falling to fifth place. They are banking on the continuation of the cooperation - but possibly with changes to the coaching team.

Sahin, who made his debut for BVB in 2005 at the age of 16 as the youngest player in the Bundesliga at the time, and the 34-year-old Bender (224 games for BVB) know each other from their Dortmund days. They also both became German champions together with BVB sporting director Sebastian Kehl in 2011. Now they could fly to the training camp in Marbella as assistant coaches as early as January 3.

While Sahin has been head coach and sporting director at Turkish first division club Antalyaspor since October 2021 and has a contract there until 2026, Bender has been assistant coach of the U16 national team since June 2022. According to a report in Bild, BVB is said to have asked the German Football Association (DFB) for Bender's release.

Source: www.stern.de

