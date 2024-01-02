Media: Kohler and Henriksen candidates for coaching in Cologne

According to the TV channel Sky, Matthias Kohler is a coaching candidate at 1. FC Köln. According to the report, the Bundesliga club, which is threatened by relegation, has held talks with the 32-year-old in its search for a successor to Steffen Baumgart. Kohler, who has been relatively unknown to date, is currently without a club. He coached Dutch first division club FC Volendam until the beginning of December, but resigned despite a contract valid until 2026 due to unrest within the club management. He previously worked in the youth academy at FC Basel and Ajax Amsterdam, among others.

Bo Henriksen is also being touted as a potential coach. The 48-year-old Dane is currently working successfully at FC Zurich. He moved to Switzerland from FC Midtjylland in October 2022 and saved the then bottom-placed team from relegation. His team is currently in third place. According to Sky, there is said to have been an exchange of information between Henriksen and FC.

After parting ways with Baumgart on December 21, the Bundesliga runners-up are still looking for a new head coach. There has recently been speculation in the media about Thomas Reis, André Breitenreiter, Stefan Kuntz, Bo Svensson, Ralph Hasenhüttl, Heiko Herrlich, Enrico Maaßen or long-time assistant coach André Pawlak. The first training session of the new year will take place under the direction of Pawlak. Shortly before the session this Tuesday (2.00 pm), sporting director Christian Keller will comment on the current situation. Cologne's first match against 1. FC Heidenheim is scheduled for January 13.

