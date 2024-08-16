Skip to content
Media: Goretzka not in Bayern squad for the cup opener

Leon Goretzka struggled under Tuchel's management at Bayern. His successor, Kompany, has now left him out of the squad for the first competitive match.

Leon Goretzka (left) is reportedly not part of the squad for the cup appearance in Ulm.
Leon Goretzka is reportedly not included in Bayern Munich's squad for today's opening game in the DFB-Pokal against SSV Ulm. As reported by "Kicker" and Sky in the afternoon, the 29-year-old was not nominated despite being fit and healthy. The Munich team has not yet published an official squad list - kick-off at the stadium of the second division team is at 20:45 (ZDF and Sky). Coach Vincent Kompany had left open at his press conference on Thursday who he would call up.

Goretzka missed the home European Championship and also had a difficult time at Bayern, especially under former coach Thomas Tuchel. Nevertheless, the midfielder got several appearances, partly due to many injury absences. He still has a contract in Munich until 2026.

