- Media: Goretzka not in Bayern squad for the cup opener

Leon Goretzka is reportedly not included in Bayern Munich's squad for today's opening game in the DFB-Pokal against SSV Ulm. As reported by "Kicker" and Sky in the afternoon, the 29-year-old was not nominated despite being fit and healthy. The Munich team has not yet published an official squad list - kick-off at the stadium of the second division team is at 20:45 (ZDF and Sky). Coach Vincent Kompany had left open at his press conference on Thursday who he would call up.

Goretzka missed the home European Championship and also had a difficult time at Bayern, especially under former coach Thomas Tuchel. Nevertheless, the midfielder got several appearances, partly due to many injury absences. He still has a contract in Munich until 2026.

Despite his contract extension until 2026, Leon Goretzka's absence from Bayern Munich's squad for tonight's DFB-Pokal game against SSV Ulm was unexpected, considering his fitness and health. Coach Vincent Kompany, who left the call-ups open at his press conference, might have chosen to rest Goretzka or opt for other options.

