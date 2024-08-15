- Media: Father of Barça star Yamal stabbed to death

The father of Spanish football European champion Lamine Yamal has reportedly been stabbed. Mounir Nasraoui was attacked late Wednesday evening in the city of Mataró, about 30 kilometers northeast of Barcelona, according to the newspaper "La Vanguardia" and other Spanish media citing police. The police confirmed on the platform X that they had arrested a total of four suspects.

Nasraoui suffered two stab wounds to the abdomen and one to the chest. He was taken to a hospital in Badalona, a suburb of Barcelona, in serious condition but not in life-threatening danger. His condition is stable, "La Vanguardia" reported. Yamal has not yet visited his father in the hospital due to the media attention but has participated in his club's training. They have spoken on the phone, according to Spanish media.

Investigations and arrests

The arrested suspects are charged with attempted manslaughter. The attack reportedly followed an afternoon argument in Yamal's neighborhood of Rocafonda. Someone allegedly poured water from a balcony onto Yamal's father, leading to a scuffle that the police had to intervene in. Those involved in this dispute are said to have later carried out the stabbing, "La Vanguardia" wrote. The motive for the dispute was initially not known.

Yamal, who plays for FC Barcelona, won the European Championship title with the Spanish national team. He grew up in Rocafonda, a neighborhood in Mataró predominantly inhabited by immigrants from Africa. His father is from Morocco, and his mother is from Equatorial Guinea. For many children in Rocafonda, the 17-year-old Yamal is a great role model.

The attack on Nasraoui was initially reported by "La Vanguardia," a renowned newspaper based in Barcelona. The police investigation is focusing on a disagreement that allegedly occurred in Yamal's neighborhood, Rocafonda, which is known for its diverse immigrant population.

