Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewstransfersczech republicviktoria pilsenbundesligafrankfurt on the mainhessesoccerpicture newspaperobligationmarkus kröschegermanyeintracht frankfurt

Media: Eintracht about to sign Durosinmi

Eintracht Frankfurt is on the verge of signing Rafiu Durosinmi. According to the newspaper "Bild", sporting director Markus Krösche has reached an agreement in principle with the Czech club Viktoria Pilsen regarding a transfer of the 20-year-old striker to the Bundesliga club.

 and  Viktoriya Miller
1 min read
Markus Krösche, Chief Sports Officer of Bundesliga soccer club Eintracht Frankfurt, speaks during a....aussiedlerbote.de
Markus Krösche, Chief Sports Officer of Bundesliga soccer club Eintracht Frankfurt, speaks during a press conference. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Bundesliga - Media: Eintracht about to sign Durosinmi

Eintracht Frankfurt is on the verge of signing Rafiu Durosinmi. According to the newspaper "Bild", sporting director Markus Krösche has reached an agreement in principle with the Czech club Viktoria Pilsen regarding a transfer of the 20-year-old striker to the Bundesliga club.

According to the deal, Durosinmi will be paid a transfer fee of around nine million euros and will receive a long-term contract with the club until the summer of 2028. However, the Nigerian must first pass the medical check. The 1.92-metre attacker was recently out of action for several months with a torn knee ligament.

Bild report

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Latest

The Dax is the most important share index in Germany. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Economy

Dax stable after the holidays

The German stock market was very quiet after Christmas. The Dax ended trading on Wednesday with a gain of 0.21% and closed at 16,742.07 points. The leading index thus remained within touching distance of the record high of just over 17,000 points reached almost two weeks ago.

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public