Bundesliga - Media: Eintracht about to sign Durosinmi

Eintracht Frankfurt is on the verge of signing Rafiu Durosinmi. According to the newspaper "Bild", sporting director Markus Krösche has reached an agreement in principle with the Czech club Viktoria Pilsen regarding a transfer of the 20-year-old striker to the Bundesliga club.

According to the deal, Durosinmi will be paid a transfer fee of around nine million euros and will receive a long-term contract with the club until the summer of 2028. However, the Nigerian must first pass the medical check. The 1.92-metre attacker was recently out of action for several months with a torn knee ligament.

Bild report

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de