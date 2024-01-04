Bundesliga - Media: Clubs agree on Sancho's return to BVB

The Borussia Dortmund team trained without Jadon Sancho at the winter training camp in Marbella on Thursday. However, according to media reports, the former BVB professional from Manchester United is set to join the squad of the fifth-placed team in the Bundesliga this Friday. The clubs have reached an agreement in talks over a loan deal for the 23-year-old until the end of the season, reported the Bild newspaper on Thursday.

This means that the attacking player, who has not played for more than four months, could travel to Dortmund's training camp in Spain before the weekend, which is scheduled to run until January 9. The club have not yet confirmed this.

Sancho moved from BVB to the English top club for €85 million in 2021, but was unable to build on his performances at Manchester United. He was recently released from professional training and his contract in England runs until the summer of June 2026.

Bild report

Source: www.stern.de