McDonald's patrons have been exposed to coliform bacteria.

In several states across the USA, health officials have reported an E. coli outbreak, with one fatality recorded in Colorado. A total of 49 cases have been noted by the CDC since late September, predominantly in Colorado and Nebraska. Among those affected, a child was admitted to hospital with hemolytic uremic syndrome, a severe condition that involves kidney damage.

This outbreak has overshadowed a recent public relations appearance by former U.S. President Donald Trump, who prepared and served burgers at a McDonald's outlet during the weekend.

Interestingly, all individuals who fell ill after consuming food from McDonald's pointed towards the "Quarter Pounder" burger, a popular menu item. The CDC is currently investigating whether the ground beef or onion rings used exclusively in the "Quarter Pounder" could be the cause of these infections. Both ingredients were sourced from a single supplier, serving three distribution centers. In response to the outbreak, McDonald's has temporarily withdrawn the impacted ingredients from affected stores and halted sales of this burger. The company has confirmed that other products, including beef-based items, are still available for purchase.

Symptoms of E. coli infection include intense stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting. The disease typically subsides within five to seven days without any treatment. This situation is reminiscent of the E. coli outbreak at Chipotle in 2015, which resulted in a decline in sales and a tarnished company image. The news of this incident led to a six-percent drop in McDonald's shares during after-hours trading.

