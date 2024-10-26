McDonald's is currently dealing with an escalating issue of coliform contamination.

It appears that over 75 individuals in the USA have fallen sick, with health authorities confirming that E. coli infections are connected to a particular McDonald's burger. About 42 of these people had dined at the fast-food chain prior to becoming ill, and over 22 required hospitalization. Two unfortunate cases even led to hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), which can potentially result in acute kidney failure and be fatal. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported these details.

The US is actively investigating the outbreak after incidents of E. coli infection were reported in 13 states, spanning from September 27 to October 10, leading to one reported death.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) suspects that the outbreak may be linked to sliced onions used in McDonald's Quarter Pounder burger, a burger equivalent to the Royal Cheeseburger. However, the authorities have not definitely ruled out the possibility that the burger patties themselves could be the source of the issue.

Supplier takes action

Following the investigation, Taylor Farms, a McDonald's supplier, has withdrawn multiple onion products from its inventory. McDonald's itself has removed the Quarter Pounder burger and sliced onions from the menu in 12 states, as per FDA declarations. On Friday, the company announced that it would cease sourcing onion products from Taylor Farms in the future.

On Thursday, various fast-food chains pulled fresh onions from several locations as a safety measure. This includes big players like Yum! Brands (KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell) and Burger King, as reported by the "Washington Post" and US broadcaster NBC.

Certain kinds of E. coli strains can cause severe illnesses, such as kidney failure, as per the German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment. Consequence symptoms include extreme stomach cramps, severe diarrhea containing blood, and vomiting, as reported by the CDC.

The economic impact of this E.coli outbreak, linked to a McDonald's burger, is a concern for some analysts. Due to the withdrawal of onion products and the removal of certain menu items, McDonald's has reportedly experienced a decline in sales in some regions.

As the US continues to investigate the cause of the E.coli outbreak, many restaurants have decided to be cautious and temporarily remove onions from their menus, which could have implications for the overall onion industry.

