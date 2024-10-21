McDonald's did not grant Trump authorization to sell fries. Such permission wasn't necessary.

The corporation adheres to a franchise system, implying the majority of its outlets are independently managed and operated by separate entities. Despite these independent operators being bound by specific guidelines in their agreement with the head company, they have the liberty to invite political figures, such as Trump, to serve fries without requiring McDonald's approval.

McDonald's reportedly declared in a confidential notice to its workforce, made accessible to CNN, that it did not solicit Trump's attendance or the attention the election has attracted. However, the company spun the limelight into proof of its continued relevance in the everyday lives of numerous American citizens.

"As we've noticed, our brand has become a topic of conversation during this election period. While we didn't seek this, it demonstrates the impact McDonald's has on numerous Americans," the company stated in the notice. "McDonald's does not endorse political candidates and this holds true in this presidential race. We are not red nor blue – we are golden."

The letter was signed by McDonald's President Joe Erlinger, alongside the company's CFO and National Field President.

During the arranged event, Trump donned an apron to work as a fry cook and served customers at the closed establishment, which was momentarily used as a campaign venue.

McDonald's acknowledged being proud of Trump's frequent admiration for the corporation and Harris' fond recollections of her employment there, which she has frequently referenced during her campaign, a point Trump, without substantiation, has disputed. Harris claims to have briefly worked at the establishment during the summer of 1983 while attending Howard University in Washington D.C.

However, some McDonald's customers and staff members have expressed dissatisfaction with the company following Trump's visit, criticizing McDonald's for allowing the Republican presidential candidate to use its premises for campaign purposes.

McDonald's addressed these concerns in its notice, acknowledging that the franchise owner was approached by local law enforcement concerning Trump's desire to visit and agreed to accommodate him.

"He was proud to highlight his commitment to serving his local community and providing delicious meals, such as our renowned World-Famous French Fries," the company stated. "Upon learning of the former president's request, we approached it from the perspective of one of our core values: we welcome everyone to our establishments."

McDonald's franchise model

Franchises account for a significant portion of McDonald's business, with approximately 95% of all McDonald's locations administered by franchise operators. Operators are required to pay a royalty fee for the privilege of using the McDonald's brand and access to its expertise. They also contribute towards other expenses, such as restaurant renovations.

The corporation has faced challenges with its franchises in the past, notably following an Israel-based McDonald's operator's decision to offer discounts to soldiers and security forces after Hamas' October 7 attack. Subsequent online dissemination of this promotion prompted numerous customers to boycott McDonald's in predominantly Muslim countries, resulting in financial losses for McDonald's, as documented in its earnings report for several quarters.

Starbucks also encountered criticism from its union following allegations that certain stores had banned Pride displays. Despite the company having no definitive policy regarding this matter and no evidence of widespread bans, some franchises reportedly chose not to permit employees to decorate stores with Pride flags and related symbols, despite the company's public support for LGBTQ+ rights. Starbucks subsequently clarified its policy on Pride displays.

Furthermore, McDonald's asserted that it provides "election toolkits" to manage such situations.

CNN's Katelyn Polantz contributed to this report.

