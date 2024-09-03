- McCain's offspring is endorsing Harris.

Jimmy McCain, son of the late 2018 Republican Senator John McCain, has shown support for Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and has also ditched the Republican Party. He made these statements during an interview with U.S. network CNN.

McCain Jr. openly criticized Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, especially over his visit to the Arlington National Cemetery.

Arlington Cemetery Controversy

Trump paid a visit to the cemetery located near Washington D.C. last week to pay tribute to U.S. soldiers who lost their lives in an explosion in Afghanistan three years prior. However, media outlets reported a disagreement between Trump's team and a cemetery employee. According to U.S. military sources, an employee was physically forced aside while implementing the cemetery's rules. Trump was accused of misusing the cemetery visit for political gain.

McCain told CNN, "Anyone who has served in uniform for a long time understands that it's not about you in Arlington. It's about the people who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country." McCain served in the U.S. military for years, and the soldiers buried in the national cemetery didn't have a choice to be used as a campaign prop.

Strained Relationship between Trump and McCain

John McCain was a vocal internal critic of Trump within the Republican Party. The feud between the two went beyond McCain's demise, as Trump was not invited to the funeral. In 2020, McCain's widow, Cindy McCain, expressed her support for the current Democratic U.S. president Joe Biden during the Democratic convention. No immediate family members of the McCains have publicly left the Republican Party as of now, according to CNN.

Meghan McCain, McCain's daughter, expressed her respect for the political diversity within her family on the platform X and emphasized her love for all her family members. She continues to be an active Republican Party member and has declared that she won't cast her vote for either Harris or Trump in the presidential election on November 5.

