- Mbuku shifts his base from Augsburg to Zagreb

Nathanaël Mbuku departs from FC Augsburg and joins Dinamo Zagreb, the Croatian team with a history of record titles. The German Bundesliga club didn't provide specifics about the transfer, yet they managed to include a buyback clause for the 22-year-old attacking player.

At the moment, Mbuku is representing the DR Congo nationally. Last season, he played for AS Saint-Etienne in the French second division on loan. He'll now don the jersey of Zagreb, competing in the Champions League. Against Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, along with other strong opponents, Zagreb will test their mettle in the group stage of the revamped top tier.

"I'd like to express my gratitude to the higher-ups at FC Augsburg for enabling this move for me," Mbuku commented.

