Basketball Bundesliga - MBC still weak at home: 74:100 defeat against Vechta

The basketball players of Syntainic's MBC did not manage to get past the role of points suppliers in front of their home crowd. On Boxing Day, the players of Head Coach Pedrag Krunic lost 74:100 (42:53) to newly promoted SC Rasta Vechta and left the court as losers for the sixth time in their seventh home game of the season. As a result, the club from Weißenfels missed another opportunity to gain some breathing space in the fight against relegation. Tommy Kuhse (22), Xeyrius Williams (16) and Chip Flanigan (12) played the biggest part in the visitors' success. Diante Baldwin (18), Charles Callison, Chris Ebou-Ndow (13 each) and John Bryant (10) scored the most points for the Central Germans.

The home side got off to a good start, led 25:21 after eleven minutes and kept the encounter open until 38:39 in the 17th minute. However, Vechta produced a 14:4 run in the final three minutes of the second quarter to make it 42:53. The club from Central Germany did not recover from that setback and was not able to seriously threaten its opponents at any stage of the encounter, in particular due to its weak defending. As a result, eleven of Vechta's 24 attempts from beyond the arc ended up in Weißenfels' basket. The visitors were also successful with 27 of their 38 shots from close range.

https://syntainics-mbc.de/ https://www.easycredit-bbl.de

Source: www.stern.de