Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsmenbundesligabbsaxony-anhaltjohn bryantsc rasta vechtawhite rockvechtabasketball

MBC still weak at home: 74:100 defeat against Vechta

The basketball players of Syntainic's MBC did not manage to get past the role of points suppliers in front of their home crowd. On Boxing Day, the players of Head Coach Pedrag Krunic lost 74:100 (42:53) to newly promoted SC Rasta Vechta and left the court as losers for the sixth time in their...

 and  James Williams
1 min read
MBC player Diante Baldwin in action. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
MBC player Diante Baldwin in action. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Basketball Bundesliga - MBC still weak at home: 74:100 defeat against Vechta

The basketball players of Syntainic's MBC did not manage to get past the role of points suppliers in front of their home crowd. On Boxing Day, the players of Head Coach Pedrag Krunic lost 74:100 (42:53) to newly promoted SC Rasta Vechta and left the court as losers for the sixth time in their seventh home game of the season. As a result, the club from Weißenfels missed another opportunity to gain some breathing space in the fight against relegation. Tommy Kuhse (22), Xeyrius Williams (16) and Chip Flanigan (12) played the biggest part in the visitors' success. Diante Baldwin (18), Charles Callison, Chris Ebou-Ndow (13 each) and John Bryant (10) scored the most points for the Central Germans.

The home side got off to a good start, led 25:21 after eleven minutes and kept the encounter open until 38:39 in the 17th minute. However, Vechta produced a 14:4 run in the final three minutes of the second quarter to make it 42:53. The club from Central Germany did not recover from that setback and was not able to seriously threaten its opponents at any stage of the encounter, in particular due to its weak defending. As a result, eleven of Vechta's 24 attempts from beyond the arc ended up in Weißenfels' basket. The visitors were also successful with 27 of their 38 shots from close range.

https://syntainics-mbc.de/ https://www.easycredit-bbl.de

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Ulm coach Anton Gavel applauds. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Ulm basketball players lose home game in Eurocup

German basketball champions Ratiopharm Ulm have suffered a surprising defeat in the Eurocup. The team of Head Coach Anton Gavel was beaten 79:85 (41:40) by Turk Telekom Ankara on Boxing Day. Ulm had previously won five out of six home games in the competition, while Ankara lost five out of six...

 and  Viktoria Klein
Members Public
View of the dam wall of the full Okertal reservoir. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Oker dam full: concern about rising water levels

The Oker dam in the Harz Mountains has reached its maximum capacity. More water is now being released into the Oker via the overflow of the dam wall, the Braunschweig city administration announced on Tuesday. Instead of 16 cubic meters per second, 30 cubic meters per second are now flowing into...

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public

Latest