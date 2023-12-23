Basketball - MBC concedes fifth home defeat against Oldenburg

The basketball players of Syntainics MBC are suffering from an acute weakness at home this season. The club from Weißenfels lost its game at home to tenth-placed EWE Baskets Oldenburg by 71:89 (30:40), thus conceding its fifth defeat in its sixth home game. The MBC thus remains in the bottom third of the table. DeWayne Russell (19), Kenneth Ogbe (16), Chaundee Brown Jr. (12) and Lukas Wank (11) played the biggest part in the visitors' success. Stephon Jelks (19), Chris Ebou-Ndow (15) and Charles Callison (12) scored the most points for the Central Germans.

The club from Weißenfels trailed for most of the game. The home side was only briefly in control midway through the second quarter, when it produced a 9:0 run to turn an 18:25 deficit (12th minute) into a 27:25 lead (16th minute). However, Oldenburg immediately pulled 34:27 ahead again in the 19th minute and had already ensured a preliminary decision at the break. Weißenfels did not get any closer than 53:58 in the 27th minute, as Oldenburg dominated under the boards. The visitors snapped up 45 rebounds and the home side just 29. In addition, the weak shooting percentage of just 38 percent led to their eighth defeat of the season.

https://syntainics-mbc.de/ https://www.easycredit-bbl.de

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de