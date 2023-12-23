Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewswhite rockhome defeatbasketballoldenburgbundesligasaxony-anhaltewe baskets oldenburgmen

MBC concedes fifth home defeat against Oldenburg

The basketball players of Syntainics MBC are suffering from an acute weakness at home this season. The club from Weißenfels lost its game at home to tenth-placed EWE Baskets Oldenburg by 71:89 (30:40) and so conceded its fifth defeat in its sixth home game. The MBC thus remains in the bottom...

 and  Michael Bootcampf
1 min read
A basketball lies on the court. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A basketball lies on the court. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Basketball - MBC concedes fifth home defeat against Oldenburg

The basketball players of Syntainics MBC are suffering from an acute weakness at home this season. The club from Weißenfels lost its game at home to tenth-placed EWE Baskets Oldenburg by 71:89 (30:40), thus conceding its fifth defeat in its sixth home game. The MBC thus remains in the bottom third of the table. DeWayne Russell (19), Kenneth Ogbe (16), Chaundee Brown Jr. (12) and Lukas Wank (11) played the biggest part in the visitors' success. Stephon Jelks (19), Chris Ebou-Ndow (15) and Charles Callison (12) scored the most points for the Central Germans.

The club from Weißenfels trailed for most of the game. The home side was only briefly in control midway through the second quarter, when it produced a 9:0 run to turn an 18:25 deficit (12th minute) into a 27:25 lead (16th minute). However, Oldenburg immediately pulled 34:27 ahead again in the 19th minute and had already ensured a preliminary decision at the break. Weißenfels did not get any closer than 53:58 in the 27th minute, as Oldenburg dominated under the boards. The visitors snapped up 45 rebounds and the home side just 29. In addition, the weak shooting percentage of just 38 percent led to their eighth defeat of the season.

https://syntainics-mbc.de/ https://www.easycredit-bbl.de

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A fire department vehicle with its blue lights switched on at an emergency scene. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Rescue workers find lifeless person after fire

Following the fire in a house in Wilkau-Haßlau (Zwickau district), rescue workers found a dead person on Saturday morning. According to the Zwickau police department, the identity of the person has not yet been determined. However, it is assumed that it is the 90-year-old occupant of the house....

 and  John Stellmacher
Members Public

Latest