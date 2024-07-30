- Mbappé to become shareholder of second-tier SM Caen

French football star Kylian Mbappé is reportedly set to become the owner of SM Caen. He is said to acquire a majority stake in the Normandy-based Ligue 2 club for around €20 million, according to the newspaper "Le Parisien". The remaining 20% of shares will go to the club's supervisory board president. Mbappé is also reportedly willing to clear SM Caen's debts.

Mbappé, who is the captain of the French national team and has been under contract with Real Madrid since this summer, almost signed with SM Caen as a teenager but ultimately chose AS Monaco, as reported by the French newspaper "L'Équipe".

