- Mayors After Storms - Nearly Biblical

Following the floods in Gondelsheim (Karlsruhe district), Mayor Markus Rupp described the event as a "storm of almost biblical proportions". The river Saalbach rose dramatically in a short period on Tuesday evening, with 130 liters of rain per square meter falling from an unyielding thunderstorm cell. "It was a dreadful situation, for which there seems to be little protection," the SPD politician wrote on the community's website. He noted that flood protection is not a static issue.

Karlsruhe County Commissioner Christian Schnaudigel (CDU) was horrified by the extent of the devastation during a tour of Gondelsheim, Rupp reported. Both agreed to set up more containers for a swift and bureaucracy-free removal of the waste mountains, allowing household waste, such as from broken freezers, to be disposed of alongside bulky waste. Once a container is full, it will be replaced immediately, with the replacement occurring before the existing ones, ensuring a continuous collection process through Gondelsheim.

The mayor thanked the helpers, including a group from KSC, for their efforts. He had received around 250 calls, WhatsApp messages, or emails. For example, meals will be provided at the Saalbach hall over the weekend for those unable to cook at home. Around 100 dehumidifiers will be distributed to those affected. Rupp assured that no street or person would be forgotten, although he emphasized that there is still much work to be done. "Patience is needed for this," he said.

The district of Karlsruhe, specifically Gondelsheim, was significantly impacted by the recent floods. Mayor Markus Rupp and Karlsruhe County Commissioner Christian Schnaudigel are working together to address the waste management issues resulting from the floods, setting up additional containers for swift and bureaucracy-free waste disposal in Gondelsheim.

Read also: