Hamburg - Mayor Tschentscher thanks emergency services with a visit

On New Year's Eve,Hamburg's First Mayor Peter Tschentscher paid a visit to employees of the police, fire department and health service to thank them for their hard work. "I would like to thank those who keep the city running, who are also on duty on New Year's Eve and on public holidays," said the SPD politician at the Osdorf fire and rescue station. He highlighted the fire department, police and medical staff. He therefore visited a hospital admission department, a police station and a fire station. On a day like this, it is important to raise public awareness that it is not just about celebrating, but also about ensuring safety, order and medical care.

Source: www.stern.de