Frankfurt am Main - Mayor Mike Josef: Private retreats are important

Frankfurt's Lord Mayor Mike Josef (SPD) wants to consciously make time for his family in his office. "It's sometimes challenging because it's a job where you could work from morning to night. There's practically always something to do," the 40-year-old told the German Press Agency. This makes it all the more important to find a private retreat. He tries to keep an evening free during the week or time at the weekend to go to the movies with his family, for example.

He already knew what he was getting into beforehand. "It's not like you run for mayor and then say I now have five free evenings a week that I can spend with the children." He had consulted with his colleagues before his candidacy. "We talked about it for a long time, even within the family."

What surprised him, however, was the sudden level of awareness, says Josef. "I underestimated to some extent how quickly and how big the leap is from city councillor to Lord Mayor." He is regularly approached on the street or in the subway and involved in discussions, "which I also like, because it leads to a lot of good conversations".

Born in Syria, Josef has been the new Lord Mayor of Germany's fifth-largest city since May. He is married and has two young sons. The 40-year-old was previously a city councillor, head of the planning department and head of the sports department in Frankfurt.

Source: www.stern.de