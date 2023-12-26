Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsspdfrankfurtmunicipalitiespeoplehessegerman press agencyweekendmike joseffrankfurt on the main

Mayor Mike Josef: Private retreats are important

Frankfurt's Lord Mayor Mike Josef (SPD) wants to consciously make time for his family in his office. "It's sometimes challenging because it's a job where you could work from morning to night. There's practically always something to do," the 40-year-old told the German Press Agency. This makes...

 and  Ksenia Johnson
1 min read
Frankfurt's Lord Mayor Mike Josef speaks during a dpa interview. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Frankfurt's Lord Mayor Mike Josef speaks during a dpa interview. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Frankfurt am Main - Mayor Mike Josef: Private retreats are important

Frankfurt's Lord Mayor Mike Josef (SPD) wants to consciously make time for his family in his office. "It's sometimes challenging because it's a job where you could work from morning to night. There's practically always something to do," the 40-year-old told the German Press Agency. This makes it all the more important to find a private retreat. He tries to keep an evening free during the week or time at the weekend to go to the movies with his family, for example.

He already knew what he was getting into beforehand. "It's not like you run for mayor and then say I now have five free evenings a week that I can spend with the children." He had consulted with his colleagues before his candidacy. "We talked about it for a long time, even within the family."

What surprised him, however, was the sudden level of awareness, says Josef. "I underestimated to some extent how quickly and how big the leap is from city councillor to Lord Mayor." He is regularly approached on the street or in the subway and involved in discussions, "which I also like, because it leads to a lot of good conversations".

Born in Syria, Josef has been the new Lord Mayor of Germany's fifth-largest city since May. He is married and has two young sons. The 40-year-old was previously a city councillor, head of the planning department and head of the sports department in Frankfurt.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Raindrops collect on a windshield. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Only a short break in the rain in NRW

The continuous rain takes a short break in NRW, but it doesn't stay completely dry. And showers and thunderstorms will increase again towards the weekend. Meteorologist Nils Damke from the German Weather Service said in Essen on Tuesday that the flood situation on the rivers in the state could...

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public
View of the dam wall of the full Okertal reservoir. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Oker dam full: Braunschweig expects flood wave

The Oker dam in the Harz Mountains has reached its maximum capacity. More water is now being released into the Oker via the overflow of the dam wall, the Braunschweig city administration announced on Tuesday. Instead of 16 cubic meters per second, 30 cubic meters per second are now flowing into...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public
View of the relief polder in front of the Leda barrage in Leer. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Flood situation in Leer district eases

According to the fire department, the flood situation in the Leer district has eased somewhat. "The safety measures on the dyke worked during the night and were successful," the Leer district fire department announced on Facebook on Tuesday morning. Evacuations were not necessary. The water...

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public

Latest

Raindrops collect on a windshield. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Only a short break in the rain in NRW

The continuous rain takes a short break in NRW, but it doesn't stay completely dry. And showers and thunderstorms will increase again towards the weekend. Meteorologist Nils Damke from the German Weather Service said in Essen on Tuesday that the flood situation on the rivers in the state could...

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public
View of the dam wall of the full Okertal reservoir. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Oker dam full: Braunschweig expects flood wave

The Oker dam in the Harz Mountains has reached its maximum capacity. More water is now being released into the Oker via the overflow of the dam wall, the Braunschweig city administration announced on Tuesday. Instead of 16 cubic meters per second, 30 cubic meters per second are now flowing into...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public