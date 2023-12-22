Raunheim - Mayor loses summary proceedings

The mayor of Raunheim, David Rendel (SPD), has lost a legal dispute with the town council of the municipality in summary proceedings. As the Darmstadt Administrative Court announced on Friday, the case concerned a resolution passed by the municipal council in August 2023, which, among other things, demanded the repayment of commissions paid to the employee of a municipal company. The mayor had objected to this resolution - wrongly, the court ruled (case no. 3 L 2222/23.DA).

According to the court, the background to this was a dispute over an employment contract from 2016, which provided for commission payments for completed property sales for an employee of a municipal company - in addition to his collectively agreed pay. This had become known in the spring, which is why the municipal council had intervened and decided not to approve the contract and called on the magistrate to reclaim commission payments already made.

Mayor Rendel, on the other hand, argued that the magistrate and not the municipal council was responsible for the contract concluded under his predecessor and that it did not need to be approved. However, the administrative court did not agree with this in the summary proceedings. Although the municipal council was responsible, the contract had to be approved by the city councillors in accordance with the Eigenbetriebsgesetz. An appeal against the decision can be lodged with the Hessian Administrative Court in Kassel within two weeks of notification.

