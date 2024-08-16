- Mayor looks down on blowing up cooling towers

The first mayor of Grafenrheinfeld, Christian Keller (CSU), looks somewhat nostalgically at the distinctive cooling towers of the decommissioned nuclear power plant just hours before their demolition. "It's a landmark we've known for many decades," he told the German Press Agency. "It's something special." Many residents of his community, located near the power plant, had worked there. "We've always seen it, it's been right in front of us," said Keller. "And when it's gone, we'll see what that does to us." For him, the scheduled demolition that evening will be an emotional moment.

Thousands of spectators are expected

Fifty years after the construction of the facility began, the two most striking symbols of the former high-risk technology are set to be demolished around 6:30 PM. The police are present with dozens of vehicles around the exclusion zone of the power plant, expecting thousands of spectators, as a police spokesman said. The first people started setting up cameras under trees hours before the demolition to capture the best possible images and videos of the spectacle.

Keller also expects many viewers, especially from the region. Many people have told him: "That was always an important landmark for us, for example when we returned from vacation. We could see the towers from afar. We always knew: We're home."

The nuclear power plant south of Schweinfurt was the oldest active one in Germany until its shutdown. Construction began in 1974. The first chain reaction occurred at the end of 1981, and electricity was fed into the grid from June 1982. It was in service for 33 years until 2015. The decommissioning process began in 2018 and is expected to take another ten years.

The cooling towers are each 143 meters high. The diameter at the base is about 105 meters each, and about 64 meters at the top.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Demolition

