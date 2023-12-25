Weather - Mayor: Flood situation in Windehausen will take time

The critical situation in the town of Windehausen in Thuringia, which has been trapped by flooding, will continue for several days, according to the mayor. "The situation is very threatening, I have never seen anything like it in the Goldene Aue," said the mayor of the town of Heringen, Matthias Marquardt (Left Party), to the German Press Agency on Monday. The water is now up to one meter high in Windehausen. The district of Heringen is currently being evacuated.

The problem is the rising groundwater, which is standing in the cellars and cannot drain away so quickly. "It's like a bathtub that has filled up," said Marquardt. The almost 500 residents were urgently advised to leave their homes. However, the mayor emphasized that people would not be taken out of their homes by police force.

Since Monday afternoon, the residents have been evacuated with wheel loaders and disaster control vehicles. They are being taken to assembly points and from there by bus to a gymnasium in Heringen. Many residents will be staying with family members. Marquardt said that there was no electricity in Windehausen, no landline telephony and the toilets were no longer working due to the lack of drains. According to the mayor, it rained again in the area on Monday. Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (Left Party) visited the area on Christmas Day to see the situation in Windehausen for himself.

Source: www.stern.de