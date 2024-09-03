After the conclusion of the regional political contest - Mayer potentially re-joins the German Parliament (Bundestag)

Extremist-leaning politician from the right-wing party AfD, named Jens Maier (62), could potentially rejoin the German federal parliament, the Bundestag, replacing Saxony representative Mike Moncsek. Moncsek triumphantly secured a direct mandate in Zwickau during the recent state election but expressed his intent to relinquish his Bundestag seat if it would not negatively impact the party, the majority, and his staff. Moncsek intends to remain active in the Bundestag until the election of a new Saxon administration, which may stretch until February 3, 2025. Moncsek aims to avoid a situation where he loses his mandate in case the election falls through and a new legislative assembly in Saxony becomes necessary. Previously, sources like "Zeit Online" and the German Editorial Network had hinted at this potential reshuffle. In response, Maier straightforwardly declared, "I'm back."

Maier previously held a position in the Bundestag for the AfD from 2017 to 2021, only to relinquish it and return to his former role as a judge at the Dresden Regional Court. However, as early as 2020, the Saxon Office for the Protection of the Constitution designated Maier as an extremist. Subsequently, the Saxony Ministry of Justice submitted a complaint against Maier to remove him from office, citing his alleged breach of judicial duties due to his inflammatory and disparaging remarks on social media. The disciplinary court in Leipzig eventually determined that Maier's early retirement was warranted, ruling against him. In October 2022, the Federal Court of Justice in Karlsruhe upheld the decision, rejecting Maier's subsequent appeal.

