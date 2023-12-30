Disasters - Maximum flood levels exceeded on the Aller and Weser

The floods have set new highs at several water gauges in Lower Saxony. On the Weser, for example, the water level on Saturday morning at Drakenburg exceeded the previous record from 1981 by one centimeter at 835 centimeters, as the supra-regional flood service announced on Saturday. "However, the peak has already been reached and the water levels at the gauge are falling slightly," it said.

Previous highs were also exceeded on the Aller. On Saturday morning, 580 centimetres were measured in Langlingen and 659 centimetres in Eitze. This exceeded previous flood records by five and eight centimetres respectively.

Water levels

