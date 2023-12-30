Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsleveldisastersemergenciesrecordslanglingengermanyfloodmaximum valueweserbad weatherlower saxonywater leveldrakenburgcatastrophe

Maximum flood levels exceeded on the Aller and Weser

The floods have set new highs at several water gauges in Lower Saxony. On the Weser, for example, the water level on Saturday morning at Drakenburg exceeded the previous record from 1981 by one centimeter at 835 centimeters, as the supra-regional flood service announced on Saturday. "However,...

 and  Katherine Bradley
1 min read

Disasters - Maximum flood levels exceeded on the Aller and Weser

The floods have set new highs at several water gauges in Lower Saxony. On the Weser, for example, the water level on Saturday morning at Drakenburg exceeded the previous record from 1981 by one centimeter at 835 centimeters, as the supra-regional flood service announced on Saturday. "However, the peak has already been reached and the water levels at the gauge are falling slightly," it said.

Previous highs were also exceeded on the Aller. On Saturday morning, 580 centimetres were measured in Langlingen and 659 centimetres in Eitze. This exceeded previous flood records by five and eight centimetres respectively.

Water levels

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

An ambulance on a mission. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Car overturns on highway: three injured

Three people have been injured in a traffic accident on the Autobahn 2 near Hanover - one woman seriously. A car overturned at the junction of the A2 and A37 on Saturday night and came to a halt on the grass verge, according to the fire department. The seriously injured 58-year-old female...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public
A fire engine with flashing blue lights on the road. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Terrace fire causes six-figure damage

A fire on a terrace in the district of Erding has caused six-figure damage. The fire broke out on the terrace of an apartment building in Lengdorf on Friday for reasons that were initially unclear. According to the police on Saturday, all residents were able to leave the building on their own....

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public

Latest