Film Festival - Max Ophüls Prize honors director Christian Schwochow

The 45th Max Ophüls Preis (MOP) film festival is dedicating this year's tribute to director, screenwriter and Grimme Award winner Christian Schwochow. During the festival week from January 22 to 28, the film festival will present three of his films followed by audience discussions. There will also be a public workshop discussion for the audience on the Saturday of the festival, the organizers announced on Wednesday. Previous tribute guests have included actors Mario Adorf, Heike Makatsch and most recently Sandra Hüller.

"It is an honor for us to welcome Christian, not only a multi-faceted director of international standing, but also a long-time companion of the film festival, as a tribute guest," said festival director Svenja Böttger. "We appreciate his diverse narratives, which inspire not only on the big screen but across all audiovisual media, as well as his tireless commitment to up-and-coming filmmakers, for whom he opens doors and shows paths into the industry."

With the series "Bad Banks" (2018-2020), the 45-year-old gave a captivating inside view of financial capitalism. The ZDF production was a huge success with audiences, won numerous awards and was sold worldwide.

In 2008, Schwochow attracted attention with his graduation film "Novemberkind" at the Baden-Württemberg Film Academy, for which he received several awards. TV adaptations such as the two-parter "Der Turm" and the TV film "Bornholmer Straße" (2014) were seen by millions of viewers and each earned Schwochow a Grimme Award. In his sixth feature film "Je suis Karl" (2021), he presents a modern image of right-wing radicalism. The political thriller was nominated for four German Film Awards.

The Max Ophüls Prize is considered the most important festival for young German-language film. From January 22 to 28, 131 films will be shown in 226 screenings at seven venues in Saarbrücken and the rest of Saarland.

Max Ophüls Prize Film Festival

