Max Mutzke is seeking to clarify certain matters and is currently engaged in writing a book.

ntv.de: Why an autobiography now, at this stage in your life?

Max Mutzke: The book's development was quite a rollercoaster for me. My philosophy is "Just do it" - not just when I'm fully confident, but also during the developmental stages, even when things aren't fully formed. I wanted to find out if writing is one of my talents...

Let me interject momentarily to say, absolutely.

(laughs) Thanks. This experimental approach to new ventures, I've tried before with children's books and "Lebenslieder" or "The Masked Singer" - things I never would have attempted otherwise. Without knowing the outcome. But when I embark on something, I do it wholeheartedly, half measures aren't my style. With the book, it was others who proposed it, not me (laughs).

Others encouraged you to record your life experiences up to this point...

Exactly, and I wouldn't label it a classic biography; it's more like a compilation of anecdotes. The idea was that the renowned author Kira Brück, who I'm friends with, would document my stories. At the time, I was becoming a father again, touring, and had no time whatsoever. However, I found that it was more genuine if I wrote it myself.

Why was that?

For instance, I'm frequently asked how I managed to stay grounded, avoid getting carried away. I reply that it's due to finishing high school when my career took off, staying in the Black Forest, and starting a family quickly. My loved ones recognized my success but never allowed me to become overly self-indulgent; they knew me well. If someone else wrote about me, stating, "Why Max Mutzke never became carried away," it doesn't resonate with me because it implies I wanted to, but couldn't for various reasons. That title doesn't feel right to me because I can't identify with it; thus, I had to write it myself.

Sounds like a significant undertaking...

Indeed. I woke up every morning between 5:30 AM and 6:30 AM and wrote every sentence myself.

And you're satisfied with the final outcome...

Yes! I wrote in the mornings when the family was still asleep, backstage, in the evenings, during soundchecks, whenever I could. I had a deadline, and I met it (laughs). 10,000 characters a day if I wrote five days a week, and 8,000 if I wrote seven days a week.

How did you maintain a personal touch and exclude unnecessary gossip about your private life? Everyone is curious about your current relationship and family life...

My consistent belief has always been to keep my personal life private. I'm pleased you consider my book to be personal, but it was a delicate balancing act. It's an anecdotal book, so I share personal accounts from my life, but I don't reveal biographical details seamlessly. Initially, I wanted to focus even more on my mother. I'm a patron of NACOA e.V., representing the interests of children from alcohol-dependent families, and I have personal experience with this issue. I'm fortunate that addiction affected only my mother, not my father, which is not uncommon. Our family had a stable foundation in my father, and in her unique way, my mother did too. During the writing process, I held numerous conversations with my father, which helped me see my mother in a new light.

Is it simpler to write about the past, particularly the stories about your childhood, your grandfather, primarily your mother, whom you're discussing openly for the first time?

Did your siblings contribute to this, as it's their story as well?

Did your siblings contribute to this, as it's their story as well?

Initially, they were hesitant and thought I couldn't pull it off due to my unique position. They didn't want others to pry into our unconventional childhood or view them with pity. I wouldn't have penned it without their approval, as my family holds the utmost importance. We had virtual meetings and decided mom would only appear in one chapter.

Wow, that's intense...

Yes, because she was more than just a troubled individual. She was a loving mother, a hilarious, vibrant, racy lady for a prolonged period, longer than the broken woman I remembered. These discussions with my family helped me gain a fresh perspective. My blessings were growing up with a mother who was absurdly funny and had a lively, creative spirit. I rediscovered my mother: from her worst version, which I saw last, to the fantastic young woman she once was. That was enthralling. I could redeem my mother for myself. That's so invaluable to me that I'm grateful I took on this project.

Thank you for your affirmation, I had my doubts while writing, doubting if anyone would be interested in such personal tales. I often thought: "Isn't it incredibly presumptuous of me to think that people might find what I'm writing intriguing? Who would even read it?" Because, honestly, there's an "I", "me", "mine", or "my" in every sentence one writes about oneself, and that initially comes across as very self-centered. How selfish is that? I couldn't even read what I had written myself. But now I'm glad I did. My publisher was always very supportive during my struggles.

There are numerous reasons for an autobiography - or in your case, a collection of anecdotes - if it's well-written: That people can relate to the story of another, that they learn something, that they laugh or cry...

One significant motivator for me was to clarify something - the disparity between my public image and my true self (laughs). When my surroundings, especially early on, read the stories about me that were written at the time, they would almost always burst into laughter. My classmates, teachers, friends, the band, but especially my family. And also Nazu, my ex-partner. That public image of me was absurd. But I was the type with undiagnosed ADHD (laughs), and I'm convinced that I still enjoy that today, I can feel it in myself.

And we learn that you like paying taxes...

Yes, as a sort of penance for all the run-ins I had with the police as a youngster. Kira advised me not to write about every police incident because she thought people would think I was completely insane. But I thought readers should know that I wasn't that intellectual, self-reflective, and balanced young man that many initially assumed just because I sang with my eyes closed (laughs). So, I wrote a chapter about all the mistakes I made. We took that out again, but I still have it in a drawer, and that feels good.

A kind of therapy perhaps. You write about your fatherhood, but especially about your childhood. Your childhood was, in my eyes, colorful, free, often funny, but also challenging. We grew up much more freely, with fewer rules, more freedom, and curiosity - things we wouldn't permit our children to do today, simply because the world is faster and different, more dangerous. How do you handle that?

That's a constant balancing act, you're right. I have the privilege of being able to return to my hometown in the Black Forest with my children, where two of my brothers live. There's a tall nut tree, about 17 meters high, that I climbed like a monkey as a child, all the way to the top. If I had fallen, I would have been paralyzed. Or we climbed up power poles. It's completely unthinkable that I would allow my children to do something like that.

Does this caution also have to do with the fact that we are now much more aware, that we are constantly bombarded with information and news, especially bad news...

Definitely. You have many visual images that you can't just let go. I recently asked my children if they envied me for growing up without a phone, and they all said "Totally, Dad, totally." With the younger ones, I'm still trying to figure out when they'll get a phone (laughs).

For that, you go hiking with your children, even if you have to force them...

(laughs) Yes, and afterwards, they say, "Oh, that was quite nice, Dad." Even if they complain again the next day, even though they said it was the best part of the day. It's that inner procrastinator that always needs to be conquered. As parents, we have to actively counteract it, set screen time limits, offer alternative activities, and keep at it. But one thing is certain - we will eventually become like our own parents. And rules are essential or rituals: No phones at the table, eat together as often as possible, Christmas is celebrated together, and no one sneaks off to the club on Christmas Eve, and gifts are brought to birthday parties.

Do you stick to that?

Yes. I was on vacation with my partner this summer, and we turned off our phones. We were only reachable for emergencies. We bought a travel guide, a map, and navigated on our own. I took photos with a digital camera. (hesitates) But phone photos are perfectly fine!

Last inquiry concerning the females in your circle: Your present companion is the mother of your youngest offspring, and I typically keep mum about her since she's not too fond of it. Regarding your former buddy, I hinted that we've invested a considerable chunk of our lives together and produced a brood - along with Barbara Schöneberger. A brief blurb on each, if you will.

(laughs cheerfully) I generally steer clear of discussing my companion, lest I trigger an avalanche of complications neither of us can handle. Speaking of Nazu, my ex-companion and closest companion: I've long desired for her to prioritize herself more, given her unwavering commitment to the kids. But now, she's venturing out on her own once more, and witnessing this brings me immense joy. The fact that we've navigated these challenges so successfully is essentially due to her. And when it comes to Barbara - our humor often escalates into a competition, with neither of us appreciating the other's jokes anymore since we're constantly striving to one-up each other with fresh gags. She's an exceptional woman, straightforward in her speech, possesses a sturdy, unchanging energy, and she's remarkably forgiving or forgetful of wrongdoings. I regret that I seldom have the opportunity to spend time with her.

Last: What brings you the most joy?

My sustainable living arrangement, which has surprisingly functioned seamlessly. You have that reassuring feeling that all is under control when you're not present. But when we peel back the layers and gaze beyond our confines, into the world at large, then I can also share what leaves me feeling disheartened: Figures such as Trump, Putin, and Erdogan. Intolerant individuals who propagate hatred in the streets, protesting against anything that doesn't align with their narrow-minded perspectives. I place my trust in Kamala Harris and the hope that she will pave the way for a fresh chapter. And I'm aware that Edgy humor is still alive and well in the underground tunnels of Ukraine, as people seek solace in laughter amidst adversity.

Interview of Max Mutzke by Sabine Oelmann

