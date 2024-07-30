Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsTrade with China

Maus' China business breaks growth expectations of cosmetics maker L'Oreal

Cloudy economic outlook

 and  Lauren Adams
1 min read

Maus' China business breaks growth expectations of cosmetics maker L'Oreal

Due to a lack of recovery in key China business, L'Oreal's growth in the second quarter fell short of expectations. The cosmetics giant reported a 5.3% increase in sales to €10.88 billion on Tuesday, but analysts had hoped for a 5.9% increase.

Weak economic prospects in China are causing consumers to hold back on purchases, leading to a decline in sales in the region, L'Oreal said. However, last year's figures were distorted by a strong increase.

L'Oreal acknowledged that the weak economic environment in China is affecting consumer spending, potentially hindering further trade with China. Despite reporting a 5.3% sales increase, the company's growth in the second quarter was lower than anticipated due to reduced demand in key China business.

Read also:

Comments

Related

23:52 Air Force reports of multiple drones over Ukraine
Politics

23:52 Air Force reports of multiple drones over Ukraine

23:52 Air Force reports of multiple drones over Ukraine In numerous regions of Ukraine, the army sounds air raid alerts at night. Russia is attacking the country from multiple directions with drones. An explosion was reportedly heard in Kyiv, according to reporters of the "Kyiv Independent". It

 and  Christian Meier
Members Public
A man inspects the ruins of a building destroyed in an airstrike in a suburb of Beirut
Politics

Israeli army: Hezbollah commander 'taken out'

Israeli army: Hezbollah commander 'taken out' The Israeli military confirms: The strike in Beirut targeted Muhsin "Fuad" Shukr, the highest-ranking military commander of Hezbollah and the right-hand man of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in the attack. Israel has reportedly targeted a Hezbollah

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public

Latest