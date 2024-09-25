"Matula" is ceasing tobacco usage

Claus Theo Gärtner played the part of private detective Josef Matula in "Ein Fall für zwei" for 32 years and over 300 episodes, before the show ended in 2013. He managed to endure the beatings and on-screen violence, as well as his regular cigarette breaks, despite having four different attorneys alongside his character. In his private life, he's been a smoker for an impressive 66 years. But now, at the age of 81, he's determined to break the habit.

Gärtner has sought help from a Chinese doctor in Berlin to quit smoking, according to an interview with "Bild" newspaper. The treatment involves a patch on the ear, similar to acupuncture but without the needles.

In the interview, Gärtner is self-critical about his inability to quit smoking, admitting that he enjoys it despite his wife, Sarah, hating it. His determination to quit now, however, has made her happy.

Aiming for 90

Gärtner took up smoking at the age of 15, joining in secret with his friends. He's only managed to quit for three months once, and at times he smoked up to 40 cigarettes a day. He currently smokes a pack a day or a bit more than that.

He's well aware of the damage smoking is doing to his health, Gärtner acknowledges. "I sometimes wonder why I'm still fit and don't have any health issues," he said. But he's determined to stay healthy and reach the age of 90, especially for Sarah, who is 45 years younger than him and he married 16 years ago in his third marriage.

When his time comes, Gärtner wants to go the way of his father, he said. "Just drop dead, mid-sentence." However, he doesn't want to be holding a cigarette in his hand like his father was at his death.

