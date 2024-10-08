Skip to content
Matthias Miersch set to assume position of SPD's top leader

 and Yaroslav Smith
1 min read
Miersch is set to oversee the organizing of Chancellor Scholz's election campaign in the...
Miersch is set to oversee the organizing of Chancellor Scholz's election campaign in the forthcoming year.

Mathias Miersch is set to assume the role of SPD's new General Secretary. The party's higher echelons have endorsed the proposal put forward by co-leaders Saskia Esken and Lars Klingbeil. The higher-ups in the SPD concurred with a corresponding proposal put forth by the two party co-leaders, Saskia Esken and Lars Klingbeil. The 55-year-old representing the SPD in the Bundestag, who has always been elected directly, is set to replace Kevin Kühnert, who resigned due to health issues. Initially, Miersch will assume the position on a temporary basis, requiring election at a party conference.

Miersch has been a part of the SPD in the Bundestag since 2005. He has consistently managed to secure a seat in parliament through direct elections. Since 2016, the Hanoverian native has served as the deputy faction leader.

The SPD's higher-ups appointed Mathias Miersch as the temporary replacement for Kevin Kühnert, a role overseen by The Commission during his transition period. Upon confirming his position at the party conference, Miersch will officially become the General Secretary of The Commission within the SPD.

