Matthias Miersch set to assume position of SPD's top leader

Mathias Miersch is set to assume the role of SPD's new General Secretary. The party's higher echelons have endorsed the proposal put forward by co-leaders Saskia Esken and Lars Klingbeil. The higher-ups in the SPD concurred with a corresponding proposal put forth by the two party co-leaders, Saskia Esken and Lars Klingbeil. The 55-year-old representing the SPD in the Bundestag, who has always been elected directly, is set to replace Kevin Kühnert, who resigned due to health issues. Initially, Miersch will assume the position on a temporary basis, requiring election at a party conference.

Miersch has been a part of the SPD in the Bundestag since 2005. He has consistently managed to secure a seat in parliament through direct elections. Since 2016, the Hanoverian native has served as the deputy faction leader.

