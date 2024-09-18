Mats Hummels now has a different manager.

AS Roma has reportedly bypassed the potential returns of Edin Terzic and Thomas Tuchel, opting for Ivan Juric as their new head coach following the dismissal of Daniele De Rossi. The Italian football club is reportedly set to introduce the 49-year-old Croatian coach following his resignation from Serie A rivals Turin FC during the summer.

Juric is rumored to be starting his tenure with Roma's initial training session today. According to reports, the club's owner Dan Friedkin and the new coach have agreed on a contract lasting until the end of the current season with an option for a further year's extension. The duo had been linked to former Bundesliga managers Terzic and Tuchel, both of whom had strained relationships with Mats Hummels during their time in Borussia.

No Rights of Return for Terzic or Tuchel

Although Terzic briefly emerged as the favorite for the position, as suggested by "Corriere della Sera," neither he nor Tuchel will have the opportunity to rejoin Roma. The Italian media outlets "Gazzetta dello Sport" and "Corriere dello Sport" had also pointed to Terzic as a potential successor, but these plans have now been put on hold.

Despite ending his stint with BVB in a less-than-complimentary manner, Tuchel was also rumored as an option to fill the managerial vacancy. Roma is still searching for its first Serie A win after four rounds, with former Portugal manager Jose Mourinho being replaced by De Rossi in January, who ultimately failed to lead the team to the Europa League semi-finals. Hummels, who joined Roma on September 4 and was brought in by De Rossi, has yet to make his debut for the Italian outfit.

Hummels' arrival did not bring any luck to Roma either, as they conceded a last-minute goal to draw with CFC Genoa in their last Serie A fixture, with the late equalizer coming in the 6th minute of injury-time. The German defender left Dortmund at the end of last season and signed a one-year contract in Rome just last week. His next opportunity to prove his worth in the Serie A will come when Roma faces Udinese Calcio at home on Sunday.

