Mats Hummels now has a different manager.

Mats Hummels' potential new team, AS Roma, won't be welcoming Edin Terzic or Thomas Tuchel. Instead, they've appointed Croatian coach Ivan Juric as their new boss, just after sacking legendary figure Daniele De Rossi. The Roma board officialized the news in the evening hours. Previously, Juric had been managing FC Turin until the summer season's end.

The 49-year-old Juric has now sealed a deal with club owner Dan Friedkin, covering the remainder of this season. Reports suggest an extension opportunity for an additional year beyond the current season. Borussia Dortmund's former coach Terzic and Bayern Munich's ex-coach Tuchel were also linked to the position, with Terzic reportedly as the "front runner" according to "Corriere della Sera" during De Rossi's dismissal.

Both "Gazzetta dello Sport" and "Corriere dello Sport" had also hinted at the possibility of Terzic taking over as coach. Tuchel, who had also worked at both Dortmund and Bayern, was another contender in the rumors. Unbeknownst to many, Hummels had a strained connection with both coaches during his Dortmund days.

Now, however, it seems that a reunion with either Terzic or Tuchel will not be happening. AS Roma is still in search of its first Serie A victory following four matches. The Italia giants had hired De Rossi to replace Portuguese star coach Jose Mourinho in January, but the replacement didn't fare well, with the team failing to make it to the Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen. Hummels moved to Roma on September 4 thanks to De Rossi, but has yet to make his debut for his new club.

Hummels' arrival did not bring about any luck either: He was forced to watch from the sidelines as Roma conceded an late equalizer in the 6th minute of stoppage time against CFC Genoa, ending the game in a 1-1 draw on Sunday. In fact, Hummels left Dortmund at the end of the last season and signed a one-year contract with Roma last week. He will get his next opportunity to play for Roma against Udinese Calcio in his upcoming game, becoming the seventh German player to feature for Roma in Serie A.

