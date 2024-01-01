Turn of the year - Mathis' first New Year's baby at Eutin Hospital

The first baby of the new year 2024 saw the light of day at 3.20 a.m. at Ameos Klinikum Eutin. Little Mathis weighed 4180 grams at birth and measured 56 centimetres, as the hospital announced on Monday. The fact that the rockets went up all around him on his arrival was particularly beautiful for his parents, as his father reported. Last year, the obstetrics team counted 1062 births at the hospital, including six twin births. This means that a total of 1068 children were born, 32 more than in the previous year 2022.

Source: www.stern.de