Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsschleswig-holsteinmathisbabychildreneutinturn of the year

Mathis' first New Year's baby at Eutin Hospital

The first baby of the new year 2024 saw the light of day at 3.20 a.m. at Ameos Klinikum Eutin. Little Mathis weighed 4180 grams at birth and measured 56 centimetres, as the hospital announced on Monday. The fact that the rockets went up all around him on his arrival was particularly beautiful...

 and  Grigoriy Williams
1 min read
A few weeks old baby clenches his hand into a small fist. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A few weeks old baby clenches his hand into a small fist. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Turn of the year - Mathis' first New Year's baby at Eutin Hospital

The first baby of the new year 2024 saw the light of day at 3.20 a.m. at Ameos Klinikum Eutin. Little Mathis weighed 4180 grams at birth and measured 56 centimetres, as the hospital announced on Monday. The fact that the rockets went up all around him on his arrival was particularly beautiful for his parents, as his father reported. Last year, the obstetrics team counted 1062 births at the hospital, including six twin births. This means that a total of 1068 children were born, 32 more than in the previous year 2022.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A new necklace for a baby lies ready in the delivery room of a clinic. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

New Year's baby Aryan born in Potsdam

In the first hours of 2024, little Aryan was born at the Ernst von Bergmann Hospital in Potsdam. The hospital announced the news on Monday. He was born this morning, measuring 48 centimetres and weighing 3505 grams, and was in perfect health. Little Sophie apparently wanted to be born in 2023...

 and  Elizabeth Wells
Members Public

Latest