"Matador" Topuria determines the face-off of the exceptional goalscorer independently

UFC 308 in the desert of Abu Dhabi was filled with anticipation and promised thrilling matches. The primary event featured a clash between two of the planet's top MMA strikers. Additionally, German supporters had a reason to rejoice.

The featherweight title remained in European hands at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi. Challenger Ilia Topuria, a native of Halle (Westfalen), Germany, defended his belt impressively against Max Holloway. The Georgian floored Holloway through a knockout in the third round with a lethal combination of strikes. In two other divisions of UFC, the potential challengers for upcoming titles were on display. German supporters had reasons to cheer thanks to Abus Magomedov.

Spectators expected an epic striker battle for the main event: Topuria was renowned for his powerful punches, whereas Holloway was famed for his rapid combinations. The champion commenced the opening round with a takedown, demonstrating that Holloway should be cautious about more than just Topuria's striking power. However, Holloway landed the more effective shots. He excelled with counter hooks, while Topuria managed right-hand landings, which Holloway absorbably endured. In the second round, Holloway accelerated the pace and frequency of strikes, giving Topuria a hard time resisting his varied combinations. By the end of the round, Holloway had already thrown over 200 strikes.

But in the third round, "El Matador" discovered his target. Topuria effortlessly brushed aside Holloway's guard using his left hand, creating space for his right hook. It hit home with a powerful blow on Holloway's jaw, causing him to sway. The champion intensified the pressure, unleashing a series of punches. Holloway barely managed to escape dangerously while pressed against the cage, only to be successfully weakened by a left hook that knocked him down. Topuria followed up with two more strikes before the referee stopped the contest. Topuria emerged victorious in defense of his title, while Holloway suffered his first knockout loss in his 34 professional fights. Topuria commended Holloway as an inspiration, commenting, "Max Holloway has always been a role model for the new generation – and now I am that generation." Holloway acknowledged Topuria's superiority, graciously conceding, "Respect to Ilia." Rumors suggested that Topuria would subsequently face former champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Chimaev's Dominant Performance

The co-main event featured fan-favorite athletes: Khamzat Chimaev and Robert "The Reaper" Whittaker engaged in battle with the aim of securing themselves a title shot. Chimaev took Whittaker to the mat almost instantly, establishing dominance against the cage. Chimaev pursued submission attempts while mixing in strikes, eventually delivering a victory-sealing submission. Whittaker later claimed that the submission caused dislocation of his jaw. Whittaker promptly surrendered, granting Chimaev the victory. Following his triumph, Chimaev indicated a desire to challenge for the UFC middleweight championship.

Technical Error in Corner Command

The light heavyweight contest between Magomed Ankalaev and Austrian Aleksandar Rakic was intended to produce a title challenger for champion Alex Pereira's belt. Rakic demonstrated his agility on his feet in the opening round, keeping the Russian active with head kicks that landed harmlessly on Ankalaev's guard. He also executed effective jabs, but Ankalaev displayed a faster rhythm. Despite that, Rakic's higher striking frequency might have earned him the round according to the judges' scoring.

Ankalaev established a better rhythm in the second round, countering Rakic's advances with his powerful left jab. The Austrian tried to regain control with leg kicks, albeit with limited success. Rakic's speed and agility allowed him to evade heavy blows. In the break, presumably Rakic's corner misinformed him that he was leading on points. The second round undeniably went to the Russian.

In the third round, Rakic relied on his agility and landed a few shots, while taking some in return from Ankalaev. The final two minutes of the round witnessed both athletes in a clinch after Rakic unsuccessfully attempted a takedown. Ankalaev ultimately secured more effective strikes and won by points.

Magomedov Shines Again

From a German perspective, Abus Magomedov aimed to leave a lasting impression in the middleweight division. Magomedov started dominantly in the opening round, taking advantage of his reach advantage and landing body kicks and strong jabs to hamper Brazilian Renan Ferreira's momentum. Magomedov maintained his superiority until the second round.

However, Magomedov made a mistake in the second round, walking into Ferreira's most dangerous weapon, his powerful right overhand. The jamming blow dazed Magomedov, prompting him to attempt a takedown. Magomedov succeeded and here, the former Bundesliga wrestler had clear advantages. He dominated the fight, attained the back, and attempted submission holds that Ferreira just barely managed to defend.

In the third round, Magomedov barely sustained heavy hits from Ferreira. He attempted another takedown and successfully maintained his position on Ferreira's back. Following around a minute, Magomedov successfully applied a submission (arm-triangle). The Düsseldorf native secured his second consecutive victory.

In an impressive display, the Austrian fighter named Ibo Aslan clinched his victory. It took him mere seconds and a total of 17 blows to knock out his opponent, Raffael Cerqueira, through a technical knockout.

