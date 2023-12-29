War in Ukraine - Massive missile and drone attacks on Ukraine

Russia has once again massively attacked neighboring Ukraine with drones and cruise missiles during the night and in the morning. According to Ukrainian media, there was heavy damage across the country.

In the western city of Lviv, for example, an infrastructure object was hit in a drone attack. In Odessa in southern Ukraine, debris from a downed drone caused a fire in a high-rise building. In Kharkiv in the north-east, there were several explosions following missile attacks. Air defenses also had to be deployed in the capital Kiev in the morning. It is still unclear whether there were any fatalities as a result of the attacks.

During the night, Russia had already attacked Ukraine from several directions with drones and missiles. Lviv was attacked by more than ten Shahed kamikaze drones, Mayor Andriy Sadovyi announced on Telegram. There are said to have been several strikes. In the Sumy region, the impact of a missile in the town of Konotop injured three people and damaged an apartment building and a workshop. More than ten rockets also fell at night in Kharkiv. There was initially no official information on casualties. The extent of the damage had to be verified, it was said.

Nationwide air alert

The second wave of air strikes followed in the morning. A nationwide air alert was issued due to the attacks. Ukrainians were called upon to take shelter in air raid shelters. The capital Kiev and the industrial city of Dnipro were also targeted by the Russians. Explosions were reported from both cities with over a million inhabitants. It was initially unclear whether these were impacts from Russian missiles or whether they were fired by air defense systems.

Russia launched its war of aggression against Ukraine more than 22 months ago and has repeatedly fired at civilian targets far behind the front line. Last winter, energy supply facilities were the main target of Russian attacks. Experts are warning of a repeat of this tactic this winter. Moscow's aim is to plunge the Ukrainians into cold and darkness in order to increase war-weariness. Attacks on civilian objects are considered war crimes.

