Massive drone attack damages Russian airfields

Ukrainian forces regularly attempt to attack Russian air bases with drones. In what is believed to be the largest attack so far, Kyiv appears to have caused damage to aircraft.

A Ukrainian drone strike has caused damage at a Russian air base. Satellite images from Planet Labs PBC on Wednesday, obtained by news agency AP, show two hit hangars at the Borisoglebsk base, as well as debris scattered around. The purpose of the hangars was initially unclear. The images also showed two fighter jets that appeared to be damaged.

There were signs of another impact on the tarmac at the Sawaslejka base. However, the combat aircraft there did not seem to have sustained any damage.

In the early hours of Wednesday, Ukraine carried out its most massive attack on Russian air bases since the start of the Russian invasion in February 2022. According to the Ukrainian SBU intelligence service, four Russian air bases were attacked with long-range drones.

Besides the Borisoglebsk base mentioned above, the bases in Voronezh, Sawaslejka, and Kursk were also targeted, the intelligence service said. According to the Ukrainian general staff, Russian SU-35 fighter jets are stationed at these locations. Whether there was damage at the other sites besides Borisoglebsk is not known.

The coordinated attack aimed to restrict the capabilities of the Russian air force, which has been repeatedly attacking Ukrainian positions and civilian infrastructure with guided bombs, according to Ukrainian reports.

Russia later stated that there had been no damage. In total, 117 drones and several missiles were shot down.

The use of drones in Ukrainian attacks against Russian air bases continues, as evidenced by the successful strike at the Borisoglebsk base. Despite Russia claiming no damage, satellites detected two damaged fighter jets and damaged hangars at the site.

