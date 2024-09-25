Massive black hole jets posing a threat, remote work facing whip-cracking consequences, dangers of oversharing online: Recap of today's news stories

👋 Evening Greetings to 5 Things PM! If your job permits remote work, your day might have taken a turn for the unpleasant when you heard that Amazon is compelling corporate workers to revisit the office five days a week. Other significant establishments are following suit, but that doesn't mean the work-from-home wave is vanishing any moment soon.

Here are five things you possibly overlooked during your hectic day:

5 things

1️⃣ Celestial marvel: Astronomers have discovered an expansive pair of beams expelling material from a distant black hole. These beams are so massive they encompass approximately 140 Milky Way galaxies and may potentially unlock vital answers about the cosmos.

2️⃣ Gold rush: Gold has established new records and is surging. Here are the implications for the US economy following the Federal Reserve's interest rate reduction last week.

3️⃣ Overexposure: One of the hazards that children encounter on social media arises from an unexpected source: their parents. An expert labels it as "sharenting" and reveals the potential perils, despite their noble intentions.

4️⃣ Vision issues: Over a third of children worldwide were myopic in 2023, and this figure is projected to continue rising, according to new research. These are the steps parents can take to safeguard their children’s vision.

5️⃣ Wild conversations: Scientists observed marmosets interacting in a manner never before seen in non-human primates. This behavior pattern has only been observed in humans, dolphins, and elephants before.

Visual treat

🐙 Getting aggressive: New studies show that octopuses, usually individual dwellers, team up with fish to hunt food – and they will assault them if cooperation isn't forthcoming.

Top headlines

• Hurricane Helene is predicted to intensify into a catastrophic Category 4 before striking Florida• Harris and Trump present conflicting economic plans while campaigning in crucial states• Israeli military prepares for possible Lebanon land incursion, army chief explains

Fascinating findings

🏈 Shared spaces: Various football stadiums will serve as emergency shelters and staging grounds during natural disasters as a result of a new partnership between the NFL and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Arctic discovery

🦏 Ice-preserved rhino: Scientists found a woolly rhino so well-preserved in the Siberian permafrost for over 32,000 years that its skin and fur remain intact.

Millennia-old delicacy

🧀 Believe it or not, that aged cheese is 3,600 years old. The study uncovers how the oldest-known cheese was manufactured.

Pop trivia

⭐ Reese Witherspoon is on the hunt for a young Elle Woods for the new “Legally Blonde” prequel series. She earned her law degree where? A. YaleB. HarvardC. StanfordD. Princeton⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Upbeat finale

😎 We like to wrap things up on a positive note: Serious travel motivation? Time Out recently released its most recent list of the “world's coolest” neighborhoods. Only one is situated within the US, so get ready for a lot of frequent flyer miles.

Cheers for reading

👋 We'll see you tomorrow.

☆ Quiz answer: B. Elle Woods graduated from Harvard. Are you kidding me – it's hard?☆‍📧 Subscribe to all of CNN's newsletters.

5 Things PM is written by CNN's Tricia Escobedo, Meghan Pryce, and Kimberly Richardson.

Given words: ['us']

After reading about the various fascinating findings, such as the collaboration between football stadiums and the Federal Emergency Management Agency for emergency shelters, you might wonder how this could potentially benefit us in times of natural disasters.

Another scenario: In the context of the gold rush, as gold prices surge and impact the US economy, it's essential for investors to stay informed about us country's economic trends and potential market impacts, especially after the Federal Reserve's interest rate reduction last week.

Read also: