Massive attacks on police and fire department in Solingen

Firefighters and police were attacked with firecrackers and rockets during a fire in Solingen early Monday morning shortly after midnight. No one was injured. The police assume that 30 to 40 people between the ages of 20 and 30 were involved in the attacks. The perpetrators remain unknown.

Police officers are on duty on Hasselstraße on New Year's Eve. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
New Year's Eve - Massive attacks on police and fire department in Solingen

Firefighters and police were attacked with firecrackers and rockets during a fire in Solingen early Monday morning shortly after midnight. No one was injured. The police believe that 30 to 40 people between the ages of 20 and 30 were involved in the attacks. The perpetrators remain unknown. The operation lasted around three and a half hours and involved more than 60 police officers.

Witnesses had initially reported a burning mattress on a street. When the emergency services arrived, they were immediately shot at and pelted with rockets and firecrackers from the darkness, reported the Wuppertal police. When the mattress was extinguished, a hedge caught fire a short time later. Pyrotechnics were also thrown onto the balconies of several houses. Once again, police officers and an ambulance were endangered by pyrotechnics.

The operation had already lasted over an hour when unknown persons entrenched themselves behind a kind of barricade made of garbage containers, which they set on fire with petrol. Alarm guns were also fired from the group. The situation calmed down at around 3.45 am.

More than 60 officers were involved, including around 30 members of a hundred-man squad. It was not possible to apprehend the perpetrators as they had retreated in unknown directions and into nearby residential buildings, it was reported. Criminal proceedings have been initiated, initially against persons unknown. The investigation is ongoing.

Cardinal Reinhard Marx holds a Christmas mass in the cathedral. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Marx calls for commitment to democracy

Cardinal Reinhard Marx of Munich has called on people to stand up for democracy at the turn of the year. The Archbishop of Munich and Freising said in a statement that he was entering the new year "with great concern". On the one hand, there are wars "on our doorstep", but also the danger posed...

An emergency vehicle of the fire department. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Several car fires: police suspect arson

Several car-sharing cars caught fire on New Year's Eve in Berlin. The police suspect arson, as they announced on Monday. In Berlin-Neukölln, the front wheels of two rental cars caught fire late on Sunday evening. Residents had previously noticed two unknown persons who had allegedly tampered...

A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

22-year-old dies when a ball bomb is detonated

A 22-year-old man was killed in Boxberg in eastern Saxony when a banned ball bomb was detonated. The young man suffered such serious injuries in the explosion on New Year's Eve that he died at the scene of the accident despite rescue attempts, a spokesman for the Görlitz police department...

A blue light shines on the roof of a police vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Family dispute escalates: firearms used

Two people were injured in a street brawl on New Year's Eve in Gelsenkirchen. The police suspect a family dispute as the background. Shots were also fired, presumably with a blank and a sharp weapon. One of the two injured people suffered a gunshot wound, the police reported on Monday. There...

