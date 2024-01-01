New Year's Eve - Massive attacks on police and fire department in Solingen

Firefighters and police were attacked with firecrackers and rockets during a fire in Solingen early Monday morning shortly after midnight. No one was injured. The police believe that 30 to 40 people between the ages of 20 and 30 were involved in the attacks. The perpetrators remain unknown. The operation lasted around three and a half hours and involved more than 60 police officers.

Witnesses had initially reported a burning mattress on a street. When the emergency services arrived, they were immediately shot at and pelted with rockets and firecrackers from the darkness, reported the Wuppertal police. When the mattress was extinguished, a hedge caught fire a short time later. Pyrotechnics were also thrown onto the balconies of several houses. Once again, police officers and an ambulance were endangered by pyrotechnics.

The operation had already lasted over an hour when unknown persons entrenched themselves behind a kind of barricade made of garbage containers, which they set on fire with petrol. Alarm guns were also fired from the group. The situation calmed down at around 3.45 am.

More than 60 officers were involved, including around 30 members of a hundred-man squad. It was not possible to apprehend the perpetrators as they had retreated in unknown directions and into nearby residential buildings, it was reported. Criminal proceedings have been initiated, initially against persons unknown. The investigation is ongoing.

