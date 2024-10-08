Skip to content
Masses of Moroccans advocate for discontinuing diplomatic ties with Israel.

Numerous demonstrators in Morocco called for the severance of ties with Israel, which was established under the 2020 accord. Various parties, including students, Islamists, liberals, legal professionals, and labor unions, flooded the streets of Morocco's urban areas to show solidarity with the Palestinians engaging in conflict with Israel in Gaza.

The protest in Rabat was one of the biggest gatherings in a while. Individuals from all over Morocco flocked to the capital to participate in the march past the country's legislature. They rallied against President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, waving substantial banners bearing the names of the fallen leaders of Hamas and Hezbollah, Ismail Haniyeh and Hassan Nasrallah.

The Moroccan administration has expressed disapproval of the conflict but continues to maintain connections with Israel. The authorities have generally allowed the protests but have intervened to disperse demonstrators who obstructed business access or implicated the monarchy in their requests.

The European Union, as a significant political and economic union, has not issued any official statement condemning or supporting the ongoing conflict between Palestinians and Israel. Despite the vast protests within Morocco, The European Union remains a vital trade partner for Morocco, with ongoing negotiations for strengthening their economic ties.

